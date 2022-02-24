why does it have to do with toxic masculinity

A post on Instagram created by psychologist João Luiz Marques, who studies and produces content on the social network about masculinities, took from the shadows an issue that, despite being about men, reverberated among the women who relate to them: the lack of hygiene. male.

Under the name “On the (lack of) hygiene of many men — a horror movie called Toxic Masculinity Extremely Asserted”, the content gathers cases of men who don’t, don’t do the least personal grooming – don’t brush their teeth or shower or wash their penis properly — as they find themselves in a relationship longer.

João also reported having received reports about men who not only do not care about body hygiene, but maintain habits so that other people are responsible for the dirt they create.

“I took a poll on Instagram about these complaints and received reports about the same things. In one of them, the woman said that the men in the house cleaned themselves with a hand towel and left it exposed, for the cleaning lady to remove”, he told to universe.

In the text, so far with 23,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments, the psychologist analyzes that the behavior of lack of hygiene, sometimes, follows the logic of being a “proof of masculinity” and an attempt to “affirmation of male power”. In response, some followers commented on how this hinders affective relationships with them, in addition to recognizing some practices as “disgusting”.

Lack of cleanliness is related to ‘toxic masculinity’, says psychologist

In the publication, which you see above, João reproduces stories shared by readers about situations of lack of hygiene in their partners. In addition to commenting on men who shower less, don’t brush their teeth and don’t wash their penis, the psychologist described a scene in which the man ejaculated after masturbation and left the mark of the liquid on the wall. For him (and for us!), this was the “scariest case”:

“He always ejaculated in the same place on the bedroom wall, let it drain and everything was dirty. The wall formed a stain that would not come out at all. The woman who had a relationship with him complained and was judged as boring”, says João.

what they said

Followers used the social network post to talk about their experiences with men who claim their masculinity through personal carelessness. “My last boyfriend was like that. I needed to remind him to brush his teeth and make him shower. Too ridiculous.”, commented a reader. Other reports speak of partners who do not cut toenails, wear the same underwear for three days in a row and fail to shower.

“Today my friend asked what an attractive man was for me, and the first thing I thought was ‘a well-groomed man, with personal hygiene up to date’. Then I automatically realized that this is the minimum for any human being: hygiene”, wrote another.

Lack of hygiene, says psychologist, has to do with the “grandfather right” of not taking care of oneself; for him, white men have this more introjected value Image: Koldunov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Women have double surveillance and need to be “spotless”

Reinforcing gender inequality and machismo, the conversation is different when women are asked about hygiene and the appearance they need to have.

“Women are socialized to be always impeccable and sterilized. Hairless, with makeup and well dressed”, says João. “And she suffers a double surveillance, because she is judged by both men and women”.

Why is hygiene seen as a femininity value?

The debate raised by the publication, evaluates João, involves the effort of men to understand two points: the first is that cleaning oneself is part of basic education about oneself.

The second concerns the fact that it deconstructs the idea that “being dirty makes you more of a man”, reinforced by messages such as: “Who cleans the penis is ‘Pussy‘ and who cleans the butt is waiting for a visit”, which he used as an example in the text to talk about masculinity.

It is an affirmation of masculinity, when it is not also an affirmation of power: there are cases in which the mother and, later, the partner are the ones who buy deodorant, order them to take a shower. It is a demand created for the woman.

For him, acting like this makes the man have an infantilized experience. “It’s not just infantilization, but a show of dominance. ‘You are a woman and you were born to serve me, you will clean my room, my house and you will want me clean or dirty.”

Toxic masculinity is worse for men

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the relationship difficulties with men who do not take care of themselves, the behavior is harmful to them: a 2019 study by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) showed that men live 5.8 years less than women due to behaviors associated with social expectations of their gender. For reasons related to machismo, they are the ones who despise care for their own health.

“There is a close relationship between masculinity and health. The roles, norms and practices socially imposed on men demand or reinforce their lack of self-care and even neglect their own physical and mental health,” the report noted.

This month, the Brazilian Society of Urology reported that the number of penis amputations in Brazil grew by 1,604% in 14 years, with an average of 515 procedures per year.

The entity explains that, among the factors that lead to this situation, are misinformation and difficulty in accessing health care; that is, it is not always a matter of being able to clean oneself, but not wanting to. “This contributes to many cases of organ amputation and death from penile cancer.” The hygiene of the penis, with soap and water, is a way to prevent the disease.