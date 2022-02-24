Why does Nubank (NUBR33) still make a loss? Understand – Money Times

After another quarter of loss, the Nubank (NUBR33) reaffirms that “it will never have the profitability of a bank”, assesses the analyst at bendorfTony Rios.

Fintech released its first post-IPO (initial public offering of shares) on Tuesday night (22). The results, referring to the fourth quarter of 2021show a loss of US$ 66.2 million. In the same period in 2020, the bank had reported a negative amount of US$107.1 million.

Year-to-date, Nubank had a loss of US$ 165.3 million, an improvement of 3.6% over 2020, and adjusted net income of US$ 6.6 million (versus an adjusted loss of US$ 26.8 million in 2020).

The digital bank made its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2021. With each share worth US$9, the initial offering was one of the largest among Brazilian companies.

At the time, the fintech became the most valuable in Latin America, ahead of Itau (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4), with a market valuation of around R$229 billion.

Still, despite being ahead of the biggest players in the market for a certain period and reducing its loss by US$ 40.9 million in the last quarter of last year, the company has still not managed to report a profit.

But, after all, why does Nubank make a loss?

According to the Benndorf analyst, Nubank “decided to make a loss”. Rios explains that the digital bank is in the ramp upand instead of focusing on profits, fintech is looking for growth, new investments and expansion to new countries right now.

“Nubank is not yet going to convert its customer base into profit. If it wanted to focus on the spaces in which it is installed, the bank would already be making even greater profits than Inter”, reiterates Rios.

The analyst says that, at least for the next 5 years, fintech will not deliver profitability equal to or greater than those of “banks”, this is because its customer profile is different from traditional banks.

“People went to Nubank precisely to avoid paying a fee. Therefore, the bank’s main source does not focus on maintenance fees and cards, for example”, he says.

The specialist of Value InvestmentsVirgílio Lage, still remembers that Nubank has a much lower retail audience than traditional banks.

Another factor that also weighs is the remuneration of shares. Rios explains that, after the IPO, we can expect a normalization in this effect by the end of the year or the beginning of 2023.

When will fintech stop making losses?

The Benndorf analyst projects that Nubank should deliver profits in the second half of 2022. However, he points out that everything depends on the company’s plans to expand its customer base and investments.

“If Nubank thinks it has to make more investments, at this moment, they will prefer that to profit”, reiterates Rios.

Lage, from Valor Investimentos, highlights that the bank is only now taking “more aggressive attitudes” to effectively generate revenue.

Despite the loss in recent balance sheets, Rios says that the bank did not fail to deliver results, with a strong gross margin from customers, in addition to having insured expenses even if without profit.

At the end of December last year, the number of customers had a significant increase, totaling 53.9 million.

The analyst also claims that the digital bank delivers a great customer journey and unparalleled satisfaction, with an NPS (Net Promoter Score) “very high”.

Is it time to buy the stock?

In Benndorf’s analysis, an interesting entry point into Nubank shares is at the $5 to $5.50 price point.

For more aggressive investors, Lage recommends the purchase, aiming for a positive reaction in monetization. For the more conservative, he advises to expect profit, to then invest.

Despite this, Tony Rios states that, today, other banks, such as Bradesco and Santander (SANB11), are more attractive, in addition to delivering more profit and dividends to shareholders.

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.