Why Russia Says It Fights Nazism in Ukraine – and What’s the Truth

In the statement to justify the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin stated that the purpose of the operation was to demilitarize and “denazify” the neighboring country. The Russian pro-government and Vladimir Putin media tend to make a blank slate and associate Ukrainians indiscriminately with Nazism and fascism. The Russians are exploiting an undeniable fact: the nationalism that fueled the 2014 protests, the so-called Euromaidan Revolution, which toppled a pro-Moscow government and started a rapprochement with the West, is ideologically far-right. The main faction is called Azov Movement, a paramilitary organization made up of neo-Nazi cells and accused of war crimes in the clashes in the separatist region of Donbas. Torture, looting, rape, ethnic cleansing and persecution of Jews and homosexuals are some of the crimes attributed to the movement.

The movement’s founder, formerly a battalion, Andriy Biletski, denies that the group has neo-Nazi leanings, despite members of the faction displaying swastikas and black sun flags, in addition to greeting each other with the Roman salute adopted in Germany during the war. III Reich. “We are nationalists and we aim to defend Ukraine’s interests,” he said in several interviews. In 2015, the unit was recognized by the National Guard and started to receive regular pay. In the 2019 local elections, the organization tried to enter official politics but failed to elect representatives to Parliament. Also in 2019, the militia was expelled from Facebook for spreading hate speech. Two years earlier, by allocating 150 million dollars to the Ukrainian government’s military area, the US officially determined that the resources would not be used to increase the movement. “Amounts lent under this bill cannot be used to supply weapons, conduct training or provide any other support to the Azov Battalion,” the agreement describes. It is not known whether the Pentagon monitored the application of the money.

Azov is the main resistance force on the fringes of the breakaway Donbas region. The clashes in the far east of Ukraine, where two territories declare themselves independent, the Republic of Donesk and the Republic of Lugansk, recognized by Putin on Tuesday 22, foreshadowing the invasion that took place on Wednesday 23, have been going on since 2014 and have left a toll. of 14 thousand deaths. Neither the two Minsk agreements, signed in September of that year, renewed later and now torn apart by Russia, nor the successive negotiated armistices were respected by the parties.

Azov arms and trains Ukrainians in and around Mauripol. Children and women form the majority of the paramilitary-oriented population. There are many elderly women in the ranks, which has given rise to the “Squad of Babushkas (grandmothers)”. In the coastal city retaken by the separatists, the members of the group are treated as heroes. In an interview with the TV network Al Jazeera, Valentyna Konstantinovska, 79, one of the babushkas, said she doesn’t share the movement’s ideology, but she will stand by those who defend Ukraine from the Russians. “Since 2014, I dream of learning to use a gun. Before I was told: ‘babushka, you are too old, you will be knocked down with the recoil (of the weapon). I love my city, I’m not leaving. We will defend our country to the end.”

Obviously, Putin and Moscow cannot be considered bastions of democracy and freedoms. That is not what the current crisis in Ukraine is all about, although the West is also trying to turn the conflict into a battle between good and evil.. The speech that Ukraine is a Nazi country aims to win the support of leftist movements around the world. Today’s Russia has nothing to do, however, with the ideals of socialism of the former Soviet Union. Putin looks to the times of the tsars when he imagines resuming the times of greatness and glory. Communist icons fell to the ground and gave way to increasingly imposing symbols of the Orthodox Church.