With oil above US$ 100, gasoline will go to R$ 8.00 a liter – Prisma













Frantic calculations – Thursday in Brasília is one of nervousness, especially among members of the economic team, after the outbreak of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Several possibilities of reflections on the financial stability of Brazil are being evaluated with concern. The first is the impact of rising oil prices on inflation.

The first calculations show that the price of gasoline could double, depending on the sudden increase in the price of oil on the international market. If the level of US$ 100 per barrel is maintained, even for a short period, the estimate is that the liter of gasoline will jump to close to R$ 8.00 at the pump. The calculations turned on the warning lights in the government, which may prepare a measure to contain the price of another fuel with a direct impact on inflation: diesel.

The war in Eastern Europe occurs at a time when Brazil is trying to find a legislative measure to soften the impact of fluctuations in the price of oil in the international market on the final price charged to consumers in the country. The departure, however, has not yet taken place.

This Thursday, Petrobras’ profit for 2021 was announced. The company, which has been rehabilitated after a long period of losses and involvement in corruption scandals, announced a profit of R$106 billion last year.

There is no forecast that the state-owned company will adopt any change in its pricing policy, which allowed the favorable result and guarantees the company conditions to compete in the international scenario. Petrobras is chaired today by General Luna e Silva, a direct indication of President Bolsonaro, after a long attrition of the previous manager, Roberto Castello Branco, precisely involving the issue of fuel prices.