Woman crushed to death in gym trying to lift 180 kg; video

A woman was crushed to death in front of her daughter while trying to lift an iron bar weighing 180 kg. The case took place inside a gym in Mexico this Monday (21/2).

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, the Gym Fitness Sport regular was helped by putting weights on the bar. Accompanied by her young daughter, she leans under the bar to support her weight, while the girl looks away.

In a closed circuit video, it is possible to observe the moment when the woman loses her balance and is crushed by the bar. Other people at the scene run to help her, but the woman would already be unconscious.

As reported by The Mirror, the girl is undergoing psychological counseling to deal with the trauma. The Mexican Public Ministry opened an investigation to investigate the training conditions at the academy.