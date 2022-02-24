Woman dies crushed by 180kg barbell in gym

A woman was crushed to death by a bar loaded with 180 kg while exercising in a gym in Mexico City, in front of her own daughter, on Monday (21). The accident was recorded by a security camera of the establishment in a shocking video.

The stark footage shows a man checking weights while the woman, who has not been named, waits with her daughter. The next moment, she goes to the apparatus and, in the first attempt to lift the bar, is forcefully pushed down, hit in the neck.

The man and others who were in the gym manage to get the barbell off his body, which I fell backwards. The anguished daughter puts her hands to her head and is speechless. According to the Mexican newspaper Excelsior, the death was instantaneous.

Attention, the images are strong:

EL ACCIDENTE en el QUE MURIÓ UNA MUJER en el GIMNASIO

So I bag this woman the bar loaded with 160 kg.

In total was 180? and he did not hold them.

Tuvieron q cargarlos entre dos para quitársela de cima.

There murio.@FiscaliaCDMX start an investigation. pic.twitter.com/8Qj4uHqLPw — Carlos Jimenez (@c4jimenez) February 23, 2022

The medical emergency service was called by the gym’s owner, Ulises Carrasco, 35. When they got there, health professionals found that the woman no longer had vital signs. After that, Carrasco was referred to the Public Ministry for deposition.

The names and ages of the victim and daughter were not revealed by the authorities, who have already carried out an investigation at the scene of the accident and are investigating those responsible for the incident.