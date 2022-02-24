World stocks fall sharply after Russian attack on Ukraine and oil exceeds US$ 100: the issues that will move the market today

World markets were down sharply on Thursday morning after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, turning a long-running diplomatic crisis into a military conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine’s separatist enclaves in the early hours of Thursday here in Brazil.

The decision came a few hours after Russia said it had received a request for help from pro-Russian separatists to, they said, fight the Ukrainian army and “repel aggression by Ukraine’s armed forces and formations”, although officials in Kiev say that there was no such aggression.

Multiple explosions across Ukraine were reported by journalists and government officials in at least four cities, undermining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Russia was launching a military operation that would be limited to the country’s far east.

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack. “The world will hold Russia accountable,” he said in a statement before making an overnight call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The European Union is due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss its response to the latest development.

On the economic data front, investors are looking at GDP and unemployment claims and new home sales figures.

In Brazil, the unemployment rate in Brazil calculated by the PNAD Contínua survey, referring to last December, comes out. On the corporate side, Vale’s balance sheet stands out after the market closes.

U.S

US futures indexes fall sharply this morning on Thursday (24), after Russia attacks Ukraine.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack, saying in a statement that “the world holds Russia accountable”.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner,” Biden said.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.63%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -1.63%

Nasdaq Futures (USA), -2.10%

Asia

Asian markets closed on negative ground as investors watched the situation between Russia and Ukraine escalate.

Shanghai SE (China), -1.70%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.81%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -3.21%

Kospi (South Korea), -2.60%

Europe

European markets run low on news that Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine, and one that appears to be more widespread than expected.

FTSE 100 (UK), -2.46%

DAX (Germany), -3.29%

CAC 40 (France), -3.10%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -2.90%

commodities

Oil prices soar on news of Russia’s military attack on Ukraine.



Matthew Smith, oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler, said there may not be an immediate supply disruption despite the Russian attack. Europe and Russia are very interconnected when it comes to energy, and each side depends on the other, he told CNBC.

WTI Oil, +5.86% at $97.96 a barrel

Brent crude, up 6.64% at $103.27 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 0.43% to 703 yuan, equivalent to US$111.22

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +8.49% a US$ 35,593.55 (compared to the quote from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Highlight for the unemployment rate in Brazil calculated by the PNAD Contínua survey, referring to last December. Itaú believes in a drop to 11.1%, taking into account data that point to an increase in the number of formal vacancies in the month and also in January.

Brazil

9:00 am: Unemployment rate (PNAD), with an expectation of 11.10%, according to Itaú projection

USA

10:30 am: Initial claims for unemployment insurance

12:00 New home sales January

3. Senate postpones vote on fuel until after Carnival

Yesterday (23rd), the Senate postponed the vote on projects aimed at stabilizing fuel prices. PLP 11/2020, which stipulates the single charge of ICMS on fuels, and PL 1.472/2021, which creates a fund to stabilize the prices of oil derivatives, return to the agenda on March 8, after Carnival.

The senators asked for more time to consider the report presented by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), which was attended by the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Chamber approves basic text that legalizes gambling

In the early hours of Thursday, the Chamber approved, by 246 votes to 202, the basic text of the project to legalize gambling in Brazil. With an advantage of just over 40 votes and due to the lateness of the hour, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to postpone the vote on the highlights, with suggestions for changes to the project for today (24). Only after the conclusion of this stage will the matter go on for consideration by the senators.

The text puts an end to the ban on activities such as bingos, casinos, animal games and digital platforms.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (23), Brazil recorded 956 deaths and 133,626 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 803, a decrease of 8% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 96,185, which represents a decrease of 34% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 154,202,898 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 71.78% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 171,814,461 people, which represents 79.98% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 61,962,233 people, or 28.84% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Vale, Americanas, AES, Alupar, BK Brasil, CCR, Grendene, Grupo SBF, Hypera, Intelbras, IRB, JHSF, Randon, Sanepar and Ouro Fino report their fourth quarter balance sheets this Thursday (24).

D’Or Network ( RDOR3 ) and South America ( SULA11 )

The Brazilian hospital network Rede D’Or (RDOR3) announced this Wednesday (23) that it has reached an agreement to acquire the insurance company Sul América Seguros (SULA11) through a stock exchange transaction.

As part of the transaction, approved by the board of directors of both companies, the controlling holding company of Sul América called SASA will be extinguished and succeeded by Rede D’Or. Sul América shareholders will hold 13.5% of Rede D’Or’s capital. The transaction involves a 49.3% premium to the insurer’s shareholders based on the February 18 close.

SASA, listed at Level 2 of B3, operates in the health and dental insurance, life and pension and asset management and administration segments.

Petrobras ( PETR3 ; PETR4 )

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a net income of BRL 31.504 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a figure 47.4% lower compared to the 4th quarter of 2020, which was BRL 59.890 billion.

In relation to the third quarter, the profit advanced 1.2%, since in the third quarter of last year it had been R$ 31.142 billion.

The performance, however, was above the consensus of Reuters analysts, which was R$ 23.05 billion.

Minerva (BEEF3)

Minerva (BEEF3) posted net income of R$150.3 million in 4Q21, up 31.7% year-on-year.

Ebitda grew 19.2%, reaching R$ 735.3 million.

Ambev (ABEV3)

Ambev’s adjusted net income totaled R$3.885 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 44.6% year-on-year.

over par ( UGPA3 )

The Ultrapar (UGPA3) net profited BRL 390 million between October and December last year – the number represents a 10% drop compared to the same period in 2020, when it was BRL 432 million.

TIM ( TIMS3 )

TIM (TIMS3) reported normalized net income of R$768 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 26% lower than the same period in 2020.

ISA Cteep (TRPL3;TRPL4)

ISA Cteep (TRPL3;TRPL4), Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista, recorded a net income of R$133.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, 64.4% lower than in the same period of 2020. consolidated for the year, the company’s profit was R$ 877.6 million, down 56.2% on the same basis.

GPA ( PCAR3 )

The GPA (PCAR3) reported consolidated net income of the controllers of R$ 777 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a growth of 107.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

