You don’t have to pay €79.99 for Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 • Eurogamer.com

update

Contrary to what was initially reported, the PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7 does not include access to the PS5 version. A PlayStation representative explained to us that this is an error on the PlayStation Store website.

Therefore, if you want the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7, you will have to pay 79.99 euros. The free PS4 to PS5 games upgrade ended with Horizon: Forbidden West.

Original

Sales data for the launch week of Horizon: Forbidden West in the UK showed that 68% of consumers purchased the PS5 version. In other words, 68% of consumers paid an extra 10 euros without knowing that they could have bought the (cheaper) PS4 version and got a free upgrade to the PS5.

If you made this mistake with Horizon: Forbidden West, don’t do it again with Gran Turismo 7. The racing game will have two versions, PS4 and PS5, and the pricing is the same: the PS4 version costs 69.99 euros, the PS5 version costs 79.99 euros. The important thing to remember here is that if you buy the PS4 version you are entitled to a free PS5 upgrade.

It’s a way to save 10 euros. It’s not much, but it’s something. It should be noted that this is valid for both the PlayStation Store and the physical format versions. If you visit the PS4 Gran Turismo 7 page on the PS Store, you can see that it also gives access to the PS5 version.