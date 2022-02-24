Young man has fingers and legs amputated after eating his colleague’s leftovers – News

A 19-year-old boy had his legs and fingers amputated after developing an extremely aggressive bacterial infection. According to the academic publication New England Journal of Medicine, JC, as the patient was identified, felt sick as soon as he finished eating a plate of chicken noodles from the day before, left by the colleague with whom he shares the bills.

Initial symptoms included abdominal pain and vomiting, followed by chills, generalized weakness, muscle pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, neck stiffness, and blurred vision. Shortly before seeking medical help, JC also developed purplish rashes all over his body.





Upon arriving at the first hospital, he ended up being transferred to a second, where he was immediately taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on site. With the temperature around 40°C and the pulse at 166 beats, there was a need to sedate the patient.



Worth the click: Where’s the cat 2: the hidden felines are now different! Can you find them?

However, the young man’s agony did not stop there. His kidneys began to fail, which caused the blood to clot and gangrene to develop in his extremities. To keep him alive, the medical team chose to amputate all of JC’s fingers and both of his legs below the knees.





Blood tests collected from the boy identified the presence of the bacteria. neisseria meningitidis, which causes a rare meningococcal sepsis (blood infection). A further investigation revealed to doctors that JC got the first dose of the vaccine against the microorganism at age 12. However, he did not undergo the recommended booster four years later.

Despite food and incomplete vaccine being the evidence in an attempt to explain the case, doctor and youtuber Dr. Bernard described the young man’s condition as a “bizarre accident” and believes that “we will never know exactly what happened to him, for to have contracted neisseria meningitidis“.



The man’s testicle exploded after he contracted African salmonella. Check it out below:



