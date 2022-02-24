Zelensky makes dramatic appeal to Russia and says he wants peace

With Russia seemingly poised to invade and dominate his country, Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky made a dramatic televised appeal to avoid war, directly asking the russian people and the shared history and culture of their nations. At his request, the UN Security Council meets on Wednesday night and the leaders of the group of the seven richest countries in the world, the G-7, are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, 24.

“The Ukrainian people want peace,” said the president, after midnight on Thursday in Kiev (Wednesday night in Brasilia). “Ukraine’s government wants peace and is doing everything possible to build it.”







Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, at the Munich Security Conference photo: Reuters

While acknowledging that Russians, whose access to news is tightly controlled, would likely not listen to his words, Zelensky insisted that Ukraine had no grievances against Russia and meant no harm to Russians, contesting the image of their country painted by the Russian government and news from the media.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved an invasion. “Any spark,” he said, “could burn everything.” “You are told that this flame will set the people of Ukraine free, but the people of Ukraine are free.”

It was, all in all, a passionate attempt to save his country – delivered in Russian, his native language.

“They say we are Nazis,” said Zelensky, whose origin is Jewish. “But can a people support the Nazis who gave more than 8 million lives for the victory over Nazism? How can I be a Nazi? Tell my grandfather, who went through the entire war in the infantry of the Soviet Army and died as a colonel in independent Ukraine .”

He addressed Putin’s claim that Ukraine is a fake country, rightfully part of Russia. “Neighbors always enrich each other culturally,” Zelenski said. “However, that doesn’t make them a single whole. We are different, but that’s no reason to be enemies. We want to determine, build our future ourselves, peacefully, calmly and honestly.”

He said he had tried to call Putin, but that “the result was silence”.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, “must be stopped before it is too late.” Whether the war will take place, he said, “is up to you alone – the citizens of the Russian Federation.”