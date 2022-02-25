14 points to understand the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

Are you trying to understand the war of narratives in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

In this column, I summarize the dilemmas between the two sides in 14 points that can help those who have just arrived.

For Russians:

  1. The move is part of the symbolic and material restoration of the idea of ​​”mother Russia” and what they understand to be her “natural area of ​​influence” — focus on the quotation marks. The advance involves enormous resentment towards the West.
  2. The problem started with what they understand to be the “artificial end of the USSR” declared by the West. They even compare the design of borders in post-USSR Eastern Europe with the arbitrary division of Africa.
  3. They concretely want an end to the expansion of NATO (Western military alliance) towards the East.
  4. They demand the demilitarization of Ukraine and the immediate surrender of certain territories.
  5. They would like a transition of power in Ukraine, with the weakening of the current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the strengthening of pro-Russian groups.
  6. They insist that “Nazis” are killing Russians in Ukraine’s breakaway regions, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is protecting people who identify as Russian.
  7. They allege that US President Joe Biden made it worse when he “tried to privatize Ukraine”.
Ukraine Map - Art / UOL - Art / UOL
Image: Art / UOL

For North Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians:

  1. Putin’s action represents unwarranted attacks that put Europe’s security at risk.
  2. There were no concrete signs of threats against Russia to justify Putin’s “self-defense” claim.
  3. It is a planned invasion, for which Russia has been preparing for a long time and for which it seeks pretexts.
  4. The action would have been premeditated and orchestrated to favor the interests of the Russian government, including from the point of view of the president’s popularity.
  5. They accuse Russia of promoting lies and misinformation, manipulating society itself.
  6. They claim that Russia wants to rewrite history, denying Ukraine’s right to exist, which is a violation of that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  7. They insist that NATO is a defensive alliance, not an offensive one, and that Russia has no right to interfere with independent countries that wish to join the group.

