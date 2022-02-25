14 points to understand the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Are you trying to understand the war of narratives in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?
In this column, I summarize the dilemmas between the two sides in 14 points that can help those who have just arrived.
For Russians:
- The move is part of the symbolic and material restoration of the idea of ”mother Russia” and what they understand to be her “natural area of influence” — focus on the quotation marks. The advance involves enormous resentment towards the West.
- The problem started with what they understand to be the “artificial end of the USSR” declared by the West. They even compare the design of borders in post-USSR Eastern Europe with the arbitrary division of Africa.
- They concretely want an end to the expansion of NATO (Western military alliance) towards the East.
- They demand the demilitarization of Ukraine and the immediate surrender of certain territories.
- They would like a transition of power in Ukraine, with the weakening of the current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the strengthening of pro-Russian groups.
- They insist that “Nazis” are killing Russians in Ukraine’s breakaway regions, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is protecting people who identify as Russian.
- They allege that US President Joe Biden made it worse when he “tried to privatize Ukraine”.
For North Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians:
- Putin’s action represents unwarranted attacks that put Europe’s security at risk.
- There were no concrete signs of threats against Russia to justify Putin’s “self-defense” claim.
- It is a planned invasion, for which Russia has been preparing for a long time and for which it seeks pretexts.
- The action would have been premeditated and orchestrated to favor the interests of the Russian government, including from the point of view of the president’s popularity.
- They accuse Russia of promoting lies and misinformation, manipulating society itself.
- They claim that Russia wants to rewrite history, denying Ukraine’s right to exist, which is a violation of that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- They insist that NATO is a defensive alliance, not an offensive one, and that Russia has no right to interfere with independent countries that wish to join the group.