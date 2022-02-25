4 tips to protect your money in a crisis like the Ukraine invasion – 02/25/2022

The war in Ukraine began yesterday with more than 50 dead in the first hours of the conflict alone, according to local officials.

In the midst of the human tragedy that this conflict represents, it is important not to close our eyes to what also happens to our financial life.

The more serious the international conflicts, the greater the tendency for the dollar to rise. This simply affects the cost of living for all people.

In today’s column, I explain what I usually do to keep my assets from being so at the mercy of conflicts like this.

1. Avoid any speculative temptation

Some people ask me questions like: “So should I buy dollars?”, “Is it time to dollarize my investments?” or “Should I buy shares or sell?”.

Questions like these presuppose that it is possible to predict the dollar’s movements and that, therefore, we must anticipate what will happen.

But the fact is that the movements of nations at war are unpredictable, except, perhaps, for Vladimir Putin himself.

Therefore, any attempt to predict what will happen – with the conflict or with the dollar – is nothing more than a guess.

2. Doing nothing is also bad

Sometimes people think, “I only have conservative investments, so I’m not exposed to that kind of risk.”

In fact, we are all exposed to the financial consequences of a conflict like the one between Russia and Ukraine.

The rise in the dollar raises the prices of products such as meat, coffee, fuel and others.

If you invest in Selic Treasury, for example, it is possible that inflation will rise faster than your profitability.

3. “Dollarize” part of the equity

I don’t know if you’ve heard the expression “dollarize equity”. It refers to the act of investing in assets sensitive to the variation of the dollar.

Thus, if a crisis occurs that causes a significant rise in the American currency, part of your equity will appreciate, while the other part (the one that was not dollarized) will depreciate.

However, I see no advantage in buying dollars directly or even investing in currency exchange funds. This type of solution is interesting for those who expect significant spending in dollars in the short or medium term. For example, if you pay for your child’s studies abroad.

Investing in the dollar or in an exchange fund, when the American currency falls, your investments will also fall. It’s as if your heritage has turned into a seesaw. When the dollar part goes up, the real part goes down, and vice versa, without much of a long-term perspective.

To dollarize your portfolio with a long-term view, you need to expose yourself not only to the US currency, but also to the international economy.

4. Expose investments to the American economy

The fourth item is actually an offshoot of the third, as it explains how I dollarized my wallet.

Instead of simply exposing myself strictly to the dollar, I chose to expose myself to global companies.

In my case, as I told you in a previous column, I chose to invest specifically in Google, as it is a company that, in my opinion, has a proven ability to constantly innovate.

But it is possible to invest in assets that represent a large number of companies. That way, you can dilute your risk. If only Google goes into crisis, the impact on its equity will not be great, as it will be linked to several other companies as well.

Some examples of assets that represent a large number of US companies are IVVB11, SPXI11 and SPXB11.

It is also possible to invest in European companies via EURP11 or in companies from all continents via WRLD11.

When to dollarize?

Above, I stated that there is no way to predict when the dollar will fall or rise. Therefore, I understand that there is no moment when it can be said with certainty that it is time to dollarize.

My strategy, then, is to go slowly. A few months ago I bought GOGL34, the paper that represents Google on the Brazilian stock exchange.

It is worth mentioning that the options that the assets I mentioned here are very practical options to dollarize the portfolio, because they are traded on B3. But today it is also possible to open an account in the US, send a remittance and buy shares directly on the American stock exchange, for those who prefer.

Beware of risks, always

When you dollarize investments, using any of these assets that I mentioned, you are entering variable income. Therefore, your equity will necessarily fluctuate up and down several times.

If you are not fully aware of this, chances are high that you will be tempted to sell if the application starts to drop too much. That would mean losing money.

Before buying any of these papers, think about whether, in fact, you believe they tend to grow in the long term.

Any questions?

If you have any questions about today’s text or about investments in general, send your question in my Telegram group. Your question may be answered in this column in the future.