5 wireless headphones to use at the gym – Vogue

5 wireless headphones to use at the gym (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In addition to organizing your home, sleeping better and redecorating some environments, if to exercise is it on your list of resolutions for 2022? If the answer is yes, know that music can be a good incentive for this moment of self-care.

Listening to music is a habit that has been proven to have benefits for the brain depending on the style of music chosen and how it is used. Music can activate several areas of the nervous system, helping with learning, energy and focus, for example.

Here, we’ve selected 5 wireless headphones specially designed to accompany you in your fitness routine. With snug-fitting designs, powerful sounds, and even water and sweat resistance, pick your favorite.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

With a secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro is a product focused on practitioners and enthusiasts of physical activities. It offers three listening modes, automatic play and pause, sweat and water resistance (IPX4), as well as all the features present in the Apple H1 chip. Compatible with Android, by downloading the Beats app, pairing is done with just one tap. Buy at this link

Wireless sports headphones, JBL

Wireless sports headphones, JBL (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Waterproof, with bluetooth, touch control play/pause/volume and auto on/off. Buy at this link

AirPods Max, Apple

AirPods Max, Apple (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Up to 20 hours of listening on a single charge. Active noise cancellation that blocks out outside sound. 5 minutes of charge provides about 1.5 hours of listening time. Buy at this link

Bluetooth Headset, JBL

Bluetooth Headset, JBL (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Bluetooth, wireless, with playtime up to 5 hours (earphone) + 15 hours (backup in charging case). With speakerphone and fast charge from 10 min to 1 hour. Comfortable fit. Buy at this link

Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, Beats Solo Pro

Wireless noise-canceling headphones, Beats Solo Pro (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Blocks out external noise, calibrates audio in real time, folds and allows up to 22 hours of sound. With a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge that provides up to 3 hours of sound. Buy at this link

