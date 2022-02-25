8 years ago, Warren Buffett warned about Bitcoin in times of war

This Thursday (24), the world woke up with its eyes on Russia’s surprising invasion of its neighboring country, Ukraine. Bitcoin investors saw their investments drop by around 8% after Vladimir Putin’s announcement.

However, interestingly the legendary investor Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, had already warned about this 8 years ago in a conversation with CNBC about conflicts in Ukraine.

Although Bitcoin was quoted at a measly 600 dollars in March 2014, having appreciated 6,000% compared to today, the day Russian troops entered Ukraine, Buffett’s speech deserves to be analyzed.

In the event of war, I will stick with stocks, Warren Buffett said

During a conversation with CNBC’s Squawk Box in 2014, Warren Buffett was asked what his position would be during a period of early war. Without delay, the investor stated that he would continue to buy shares.

“Well, if you tell me all this will happen, I’ll still be buying the stock. You will invest your money in something over time. The only thing you can be sure of is that if we get into a big war, the value of money will go down.”

As can be seen, his justification is that money always depreciates during wars, as it happened during both World Wars, as well as in smaller conflicts that affected countries involved.

“I mean, this has happened in pretty much every war I know of. So the last thing you want to do is save money during a war.” “And you might want to own a farm. You might want to own an apartment. You may want to own titles. But, I mean, during World War II, you know, the stock market moved forward and the stock markets moved forward over time.”

Going further in his statement, Warren Buffet even attacked Bitcoin, stating that just like fiat currencies, it tends to lose its value in times of war as means of production appreciate due to growing demand.

“American companies will be worth more money. Dollars will be worth less, so money won’t buy as much. But you will be much better off owning productive assets in the next 50 years than you will be owning pieces of paper, or maybe bitcoins.”

Bitcoin is not currency, claims legendary investor

Although he knew Bitcoin before many, Warren Buffett ended up missing the opportunity to invest in this cryptocurrency and get even richer. The reason can be found in his response, during the same conversation in 2014, about what he thought about Bitcoin.

“[O Bitcoin] it is not a currency. I mean, you know, it doesn’t meet the one-coin test. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not around in ten or twenty years.”

When asked about the definition of a currency, Buffett pointed out that although people use Bitcoin to buy and sell goods and services, their price is always priced in dollars. As an example, he stated that a barrel of oil could also be used in exchanges, but that would not turn it into a currency.