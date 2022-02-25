9 Brazilian food company stocks that could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

The fluctuation of markets in recent weeks, retreating with each new escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, already gave an idea of ​​how investors would behave once a war was officially declared. With the beginning of the armed conflict, much of what was predicted was confirmed: raw material prices soared, especially oil, advancing with ease at around US$ 100.

In addition to oil, opposing countries have great relevance in the agricultural sector. Together they account for 18% of global corn exports and 28% of wheat exports. No wonder the prices of commodities shot up today in the international market, with the news of the bombings in Ukrainian territory.

For companies listed on the stock exchange, the conflict has two repercussions. “Clearly commodity companies should benefit. The oil and agro sectors benefit from the rise in commodities abroad”, explains Fernando Ferreira, chief strategist at XP.

“In general, it is positive for the grain side, therefore positive for the producers: we can talk about Brasil Agro (AGRO3), a major agricultural producer in Brazil, and the São Martinho (SMTO3) and Jalles Machado ( JALL3), which are exporters of sugar and ethanol”, says Leonardo Alencar, an analyst at XP.

On the other hand, growth sectors such as technology companies tend to be negatively impacted. The war tends to contribute to the global escalation of inflation and, with higher prices, the Central Banks around the world must be more rigid in relation to high interest rates.

Even though the Brazilian stock market is strong in commodities, many of the companies listed are consumers of raw materials that tend to become more expensive in a war situation. This is the case of food companies, especially the animal protein sector. Here are nine companies in this sector that are likely to be impacted by the war in Ukraine – either negatively or positively.

M. Dias Branco (MDIA3)

The purchase of wheat corresponds to almost half of the company’s cost structure and the price of the cereal will be decisive for profitability in the near future, assess the BBA analysts. “According to the company’s results for the third quarter of 2021, wheat expenses were the main cost structure line in the first three quarters of last year, representing 43% of the cost of goods sold”, they say.

With a more adverse consumption environment, such as the current one, any more significant increase in the price of wheat could directly affect the company’s profitability, as it would be challenging to pass on the extra costs. The BBA estimates that every 5% increase in wheat costs would have to be offset by a 2% increase in the price of the final product, in order to neutralize the impacts of inflation on the company’s results.

“We believe there may be a rise in wheat prices, but we don’t see a risk with physical inventories at this time,” analysts say. Brazil is little dependent on exports from Russia and Ukraine – only 1% of imported wheat comes from these regions. Therefore, it is not about product availability, but about the impact on the price of the raw material.

BBA has recommendation market perform (performance in line with the market average) for M. Dias Branco and target price of R$ 27.

BBA analysts estimate that approximately 10% of the cost of goods sold at the company’s beer unit in Brazil is related to corn and wheat. “According to our calculations, these commodities play a key role in Ambev’s cost structure and any more significant price increase could harm the company’s earnings potential”, they say.

As in the case of M. Dias Branco, BBA believes that Ambev would have difficulties in passing on an increase in costs to the final consumer this and next year. On the other hand, strategies for hedge of the company have the power to delay the impacts of a rise in costs for next year.

“This would give the company time to prepare a strategy for pricing and incorporate a new cost scenario. Furthermore, given the flexibility of the hedgethe company could avoid additional inflation, if the price variation is only temporary”, they say.

BBA has recommendation market perform for Ambev and a target price of R$ 18.

The BBA believes that the pressure on costs due to high wheat could affect the operations of Santa Amália, a pasta company from Minas Gerais acquired by Camil recently. “With this acquisition, wheat expenses entered Camil’s cost structure. In the event of a supply imbalance in global exports, we can expect cost pressures,” the analysts wrote.

Even so, the BBA does not believe that the situation would imply a change of winds for the company. Taking into account the size of Santa Amália in Camil’s operations, analysts do not expect an unexpected inflationary scenario to turn the business upside down. In BBA’s calculations, Santa Amália’s revenues accounted for 6% of Camil’s profit in 2020 and the subsidiary’s Ebitda is equivalent to 5% of its parent company’s total Ebitda.

“A 100bps drop in Santa Amália’s Ebitda margin would have a negative impact of 1% on Camil’s Ebitda. On the other hand, rice prices could benefit from wheat inflation and its impacts on the pasta segment. The materialization of this scenario would have a neutral impact, in general, for Camil”, wrote the analysts.

BBA has recommendation market perform for Ambev and a target price of R$ 11.

Exposure to corn costs at Pilgrim’s Pride, Seara and in the pork business could generate pressure for the company, according to BBA, taking into account the participation of commodities in the cost structure of these subsidiaries. However, the still healthy consumption environment in the United States could mitigate setbacks in the North American market, allowing a pass-through of costs to the price of the final product.

The situation in Brazil is different: with a less solid macroeconomic environment, consumers are more resistant to a pass-through of prices, especially in the processed segment. The beef portion of both the US and Brazil would be less affected by an increase in grain prices, with indirect exposure to this market.

BBA has recommendation outperform (performance above the market average) for JBS and a target price of BRL 47.

According to the BBA, geopolitical tensions have different impacts on the company: better chicken prices and cost pressure related to corn. BRF could benefit from better export prices for chicken to regions that are usually supplied by Ukraine. On the downside, given Ukraine’s role in global corn exports, a drop in inventories could put pressure on futures contracts and the company’s cost structure in the near term.

“In our assessment, corn costs could neutralize better chicken prices in some regions,” the bank’s analysts said. The company could benefit from improved sales to the Middle East, a region that represented 25% of BRF’s revenues in 2021. Ukraine meets 10% of the demand for chicken in this market.

“We believe that sanctions could eventually give BRF the power to charge higher prices in this region,” says Itaú BBA. However, given the potential negative impact on the company’s costs, disruption effects on corn inventories could neutralize competitive advantages. “We estimate that for every 10% increase in corn prices, BRF’s cost of goods sold would increase by 2%.”

BBA has recommendation market perform for BRF and target price of R$ 24.

Marfrig’s operations have minimal exposure to Russia and Ukraine, as the company’s business is concentrated in the United States and less than 2% of its revenues come from the regions involved in the conflict, according to BBA calculations. “We do not believe that Marfrig will be directly affected”, say the analysts.

However, the company may be indirectly affected, due to its interest in BRF. If the conflict has a negative impact on global trade in raw materials, the impact on BRF could slide into Marfrig’s market value.

BBA has recommendation outperform for Marfrig and a target price of R$ 26.

BBA analysts also see limited impacts for Minerva. Currently, 6% of the company’s consolidated revenues come from the region where the conflict is taking place. According to the company’s third quarter balance sheet, in 12 months, less than 4% of the company’s exports go to that part of the world, while 12% of the Atena division’s revenues come from the same region.

“Minerva has some exposure to the countries involved in the escalation of tensions, but they are not the most important destinations for the company’s exports,” the analysts wrote.

Global demand for beef is still on the rise and routes could be adjusted to offset disruptions related to Russia and Ukraine. “The suspension of purchases of Brazilian beef by China is a recent example of how it is possible to reallocate exports without significantly harming profitability”, says the BBA.

BBA has recommendation outperform for Minerva and a target price of R$ 17.

Agricultural SLC ([ativo=SLC3]) and Brasil Agro (AGRO3)

In the assessment of Ativa Corretora, Brazilian companies exporting grain tend to gain market value with the conflict in Eastern Europe. SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) and Brasil Agro (AGRO3) are companies mentioned in the analysis.

Ativa, however, draws attention to risks on fertilizer prices in the agricultural sector. Russia was responsible for more than 20% of Brazilian imports of the input last year and the expectation is that prices may rise in a situation of war, raising the costs of these companies as well.

“However, it is worth remembering that the volatility of fertilizers does not usually have a short-term effect on the results of these companies, since they usually buy these products well in advance. Currently, companies such as SLC Agrícola and Brasil Agro would only have their results significantly impacted by this volatility if it persisted for a longer period,” says the brokerage’s analysis.

According to Ativa, if the situation is resolved by the end of this year, the risk to the fertilizer market tends not to materialize.

