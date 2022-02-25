About to debut, VW Amarok 2023 is spotted in tests at the “home” of the Ford Ranger | Secrets and Scams

Spotted by Automedia in tests in the city of Detroit (USA), home of Ford, the new Amarok 2023 appears in heavy camouflage, so it is difficult to know if there will be any characteristics in common with the North American pickup. However, the promise is that it will maintain an identity of its own.

But some information about the German has already been released. It should be bigger and more technological than the current model, in addition to having greater height from the ground. Inside, it will have a digital instrument panel, vertical multimedia center, driving assistance systems and finishing with high quality materials, as pickup truck owners are currently more demanding in terms of the refinement of their vehicles.

In the images, it is also possible to notice that the fog lights will be positioned higher up and that the grille must be connected to the headlights. The hood also appears to be quite different from the one on the new Ranger.

Brazilians, however, should not be too excited about the arrival of the new generation. According to Volkswagen, the current model will continue to be manufactured in Argentina, that is, the African version is practically discarded due to high import costs, which would make it much more expensive than its competitors.