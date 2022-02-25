Aché would like to shorten the metaverse | Marketplace

The financial market is usually divided into two groups, early adopters and skeptics. Guilherme Aché, the founder of the manager Squadra, has already made a lot of sure bets, casting his skepticism about traditional assets and apparently tidy balance sheets, so it was to be expected that he is exploring the current financial and technological fads with some back foot.

In a panel this morning at the BTG conference, he was asked about possible investments in bonds linked to the metaverse. “If I could make it short…”, he replied immediately. The inflation of NFTs, including in the virtual real estate market, has attracted the attention of institutional investors in recent weeks, going beyond the simple initial indisposition to avatars.

The manager also sees a prime space for bitcoins in the history books of financial speculation. “You know those bubble books? There’s the tulips chapter, the dotcom ones. For me, there’s going to be a bitcoin and other coins like that at some point.”

Before proponents of virtual currencies and NFTs warmly speak out, Aché makes it clear that this is his investment stance for just about everything — he’s long in traditional commodity companies, for example, “but always staying close to the door” of the exit.

The manager’s view in this universe of new assets is in the application of these technologies. Squadra has assigned two professionals on the team to study the implications of the crypto world. Every two weeks, they gather the team to discuss specific topics related to NTFs and blockchain.

“We’re making a huge effort. The main short-term goal is to understand how blockchain technology will affect the businesses we invest in, positively or negatively. It’s not easy for people our age to understand,” he said, good-naturedly. .