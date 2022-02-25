Activists chain themselves in the STJ against changes in health plans

São Paulo – Hundreds of protesters chained themselves in front of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in Brasília, on Wednesday morning (23). It is under discussion in the Court whether or not health plans should be required to cover diagnoses, procedures and therapies that are not on the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

In practice, it is a dispute between the rights of plan users and the interests of private health companies. The understanding that the role is exemplary has always prevailed in the legal environment. That is, if the doctor prescribes a treatment and the plan refuses to cover it because it would be outside the list of mandatory minimum coverage, the Court considers the exemplary character, favoring the client.

Among these coverages that are often refused, usually due to high costs, are exams such as PET scan, a type of computed tomography capable of diagnosing cancer and its stage of development; the use of the videolaparoscopy technique in several surgical procedures; hydrotherapy and other physical therapy; myopia correction above 12 degrees; immunotherapy to treat tumors; the so-called ABA therapy (Applied Behavioral Analysis) for autistic children; or even migraine medication, among others that are in great demand in more basic health plans.

negative coverage

But if the ministers decide on the exhaustive nature of the list, the plans are now obliged to cover only what is written, with no chance of legal challenge. “Millions of Brazilians will have their access to health impaired. There will be no more possibility of appealing to justice in case of denial of coverage of the agreement”, he told the RBA journalist and activist Andréa Werner, director of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, noting that the dispute in question does not cancel out the fight in defense of SUS, since the portion that will be most harmed are workers, who have cheaper and more restrictive plans.

The institute led the organization of the manifesto in Brasília, which had the support of several groups of parents of children with different types of disabilities, rare diseases and autism, as well as representatives of several other entities.

The discussion in the Judiciary, which should be for full coverage of health plans, takes place amid the covid pandemic and the political and economic crisis, with the public system overloaded and suffocated by the reduction of federal investments in SUS.

