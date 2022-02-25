After eating leftovers, young woman loses legs and fingers | Unusual World

Reproduction/New England Journal of Medicine Patient presented with rapidly evolving diffuse reticular purpuric eruption on face (not disclosed), arms (B) and legs (C)

A 19-year-old boy lost his legs and parts of his fingers when he was diagnosed with purpura fulminans, a serious complication of meningococcal septicemia, after eating leftovers of a type of noodles called lo mein, chicken and rice. According to the “New England Journal of Medicine”, the patient experienced vomiting, muscle and abdominal pain, nausea, purplish skin, a fever of 40 degrees and a heart rate of 166 beats per minute, presenting with shock, multiple organ failure and a severe rash. , which took over most of his body. He also felt chills, generalized weakness, chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, stiff neck and blurred vision.

Tests showed the young man had a bacterial meningococcal infection called Neisseria meningitidis. To save him, doctors decided to amputate his legs below the knees and parts of all of his fingers. The case was reported nearly a year ago, but recently gained attention for a video by toxicologist Bernard Hsu on his YouTube channel, with 2.46 million subscribers.

Although the boy lived with his mother and brother in the New England region of the United States, his health was affected when he stayed for a few days at a friend’s house, where they shared leftover food from a restaurant. The patient’s friend was also sick, but not as seriously.

As they attended to the 19-year-old, doctors verified that he had received only one of three doses of a meningococcal conjugate vaccine and had received only one dose of a meningococcal serogroup B vaccine, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of USA recommends two or three, Newsweek magazine reported.

In Brazil, the recommendation is to apply the three doses of meningococcal C vaccine (conjugate) at 3, 5 and 12 months of age. There is also the meningococcal ACWY vaccine (conjugate), with a single dose and aimed at adolescents aged 11 to 14 years.

The patient “has had a relatively good recovery,” according to the medical journal report, considering the severity of the illness.

