Amaraji’s health secretary caught on audio cursing nursing technician is exonerated; ‘heart relieved’, says victim | Pernambuco

The secretary of Health of Amaraji, in the Zona da Mata Sul of Pernambuco, was exonerated by the city hall, this Thursday (24). José Roberto do Nascimento appeared in an audio file in which he cursed and humiliated the 25-year-old nursing technician Mayara Andrade ( see video above ).

“I was relieved at heart. Somehow, he has already started to feel the consequences of his actions in his skin”, declared Mayara, in an interview with g1, this Thursday.

The case came to light on Tuesday (22), when the audio began to circulate among the residents of the city. José Roberto uses profanity and profanity against Mayara.

It all happened after a confusion caused by the loss of vaccines at the post where she worked. On Wednesday (23), the Regional Nursing Council (Coren) repudiated the statements of the now former secretary and asked for his resignation.

By means of a note, the Amaraji prefecture informed that, “as for the fact exhaustively published about the secretary of health, we inform that after investigation, the management concluded to exonerate the server”.

The statement also addresses the fact that Mayara Andrade has left the municipal administration. “About the dismissal of the former employee, as already informed, we continue to inform that she was due to adjustments in the workplaces”.

Also in the interview with g1Mayara Andrade stated that she intends to “seek any and all rights that are judicially granted”.

Regarding work in the city hall, Mayara Andrade declared that she no longer intends to perform any role in the municipal administration.

“It’s okay about that. Because that was never the problem. It was her right [a prefeita de Amaraji] whether or not you want me as your employee. The issue has always been his attitude,” she declared.

From the day the audio file was released, the g1 and the TV Globo try to talk to José Roberto Nascimento. A news team was in the city, but even so he did not respond to questions.

Mayara Andrade said that she was surprised by the audio that circulated on social networks, since she had never had problems with the secretary.

In the voice message, the employee who was dismissed hurls curses at the nursing technician (listen to the audio below). José Roberto says that the servant disrespected the mayor and says that she was very “badly educated, very scoundrel, when it comes to the mayor”.

“You sinned, you were treated badly, you really have to f*** yourself, it’s good that it serves as an example. Take the **, Mayara, fuck you, Mayara. Unemployed, go take the **. Mayara and whoever wants to whatever, understand? Everyone. Too bad, it’s chicken and chicken. I don’t feel sorry for anyone anymore. I want everyone to f**k, take the **, he had the opportunity and lost because he wanted to”, declared

On Wednesday (23), Mayara reported that she managed to file a complaint around 10:40 am about the case at the Virtual Police Station.

Mayara said that she worked since the beginning of the administration of Mayor Aline Gouveia (PSB), at the João Gouveia da Silva Family Health Center, which is in the Alice Batista neighborhood.

She said that it all happened due to the loss of vaccines from the national vaccination schedule, because of a power outage at the health post.

He also stated that they were not immunizing against Covid-19. The power outage, according to the server, would have occurred in January.