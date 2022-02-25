Amazon Prime Gaming: See full list of free games and bonuses for March 2022

Among titles of diversified genres, Madden NFL 22 is the highlight

March is knocking at the door and subscription services that give gamers “free” games are already renewing their monthly offers. in the case of Amazon Prime Gamingthe emphasis is on Madden NFL 22, the newest title among those that will be offered. The list includes games varied styles, from classic American football through tower defense, to drama. Check out the games below:

Amazon Prime Gaming March Games

Madden NFL 22 (American football)

Surviving Mars (construction/management)

Crypto Against All Odds (tower defense)

look INside (point and click)

Pesterquest (visual novel)

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (turn-based card battles)

The Stillness of the Wind (adventure/drama)

Madden NFL 22 aside, Surviving Mars is the most well-known game on the list. looK INside is an episode game, and so far, only one episode has been released since January 2020, the game’s release date. That is, if you enjoy the game, it has no sequel so far.

As usual, in addition to the games offered, Amazon Prim Gaming brings several bonuses every month. New bonuses are now available for Brawhalla, Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone, Doom Eternal, Rainbow Six Siege, Roblox, Splitgate, and Warframe. From February 28th to March 31st, lots of other content will be available.



Bonus Contents

02/28: Black Desert Mobile – Prime Epic Outfit Chest (5) – [Epic] Weapon Outfit Chest (5) – [Epic] Armor Outfit Chest

02/28: Fall Guys – La Luz the Wrestler Bundle

01/03: Red Dead Online – 40% off semi-automatic pistol, 30% off Established or Distinguished Bounty Hunter Role Item

02/03: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Select Alcryst Statue x100 Summon Ticket

02/03: Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Amazon Prime Chest

03/03: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$100k

03/03: Paladins – Digitized Bomb King

03/03: SMITE – Safe Breaker Kali

07/03: Lords Mobile – Pack B

09/03: Roblox – Mardi Gras Steampunk Mask

03/10: Dead by Daylight – Fancy Family Dinner Outfit for Jake Park

03/10: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$100k

03/14: Nakara: Bladepoint – Immorta’s Mountain Headwear

03/15: Blankos – XX Catch Up Bundle

03/15: Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest,One Epic Wildcard

03/16: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Gil Snapper (XL) x100

03/16: Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Popol and Kupa-Hunting Pals

03/17: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$100k

03/21: Lords Mobile – Pack C

03/22: Two Point Hospital – Stealth Mode Bundle

03/24: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$100k

03/31: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$100k

Coming soon: PUBG: Battlegrounds – Gold G-Coin Box, contraband coupon x 10, polymer x 30

Starting March 1, if you subscribe to Amazon Prime Gaming, all listed games will be available (in addition to all bonus content) and can be redeemed at this link.

Via: WCCFtech