Americanas (AMER3) shows a robust result that could be the best in the sector, but why is the stock falling?

The results for the fourth quarter of 2021, released the night before, lived up to the expectation that Americanas (AMER3) would record a good result. This is despite the fact that in recent days the data ended up being overshadowed by the news of interruption of the e-commerce service, which went off the air at the weekend and returned only on Wednesday, impacting the shares.

On Friday (25), the shares registered a fall of 3.58%, to R$ 29.12, around 12:22 pm (Brasília time), in the post-results session with analysts highlighting that, even with the company having probably presented the most resilient result among companies with exposure to e-commerce in the sector, the scenario remains complicated in the short term, with pressured margins.

Overall, the results were in line with market estimates from operating data, but with a profit above R$490 million, due to a non-recurring positive effect on the tax line.

As XP points out, the main highlight of the result was revenue growth, with the resilience of physical stores and robust growth in the online channel.

Between October and November, the total sales volume (GMV) of Americanas was R$ 18.1 billion, an increase of 28.3% compared to the same period in 2020, with a growth of 36% of the online channel and 11% of physical stores (same store sales up 4.1%). In the consolidated for the year, Americanas’ total GMV was R$ 55.3 billion, an increase of 32.8%.

Itaú BBA highlighted that the retailer maintained its market share gains despite the macroeconomic headwinds. Its solid performance in both physical and digital sales channels has increased its resilience at a time when some competitors have likely been weakened by market conditions, he says.

For Credit Suisse, the company presented what was the strongest result among the e-commerce companies that the bank covers, such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3).

Physical stores remained below full potential given the context of the pandemic and macroeconomic challenges, but in line with expectations (which had been revised downwards), while e-commerce overall came in a little better than expected.

However, e-commerce beyond expectations also generates opposite effects for the company. The Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on net revenue) remained under pressure, at 11.8%, a drop of 4.3 percentage points on an annual basis, mainly due to the greater participation of online, investments in service level and reinforcement of data and technology teams.

Credit Suisse reinforces that the dynamics of the sector in the coming months should remain challenging. However, the bank’s analysts point out that Americanas deserves a special mention as proof of strength against its peers. “Although below inflation, the company saw a 4% increase in same-store sales, while peers are likely to have negative data. In our estimates, online sales should also be relatively better, not only in the fourth quarter of 2021, but also in the first quarter”, they point out.

The short term is not the basis of the constructive view on the name, but analysts believe that “Americanas stands out a little from the crowd”. Therefore, it continues with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for the assets, with a target price of R$ 41.77, a potential increase of 38% in relation to the previous day’s closing.

XP also highlighted that the company gave positive indicators for the first quarter of 2022 with a 40% growth in sales in the online channel in January, in addition to continuing to advance in the combination of physical and digital operations approved last year. It has already completed the integration of inventories, logistics, data and communication, contributing to the improvement of the service level.

Fast deliveries accounted for 24% of the total, versus 15% in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, fintech Ame ended 2021 with a record Total Payment Volume (TPV) of BRL 26 billion, and recorded its first monthly breakeven during the fourth quarter, a target expected only for 2022.

However, analysts continue with a neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of BRL 40 per share for the end of 2022, still a 32% upside potential.

“Although we see the company as a robust ecosystem, we are cautious with the dynamics of e-commerce in the face of increased competition and macro deterioration. However, we point out that the company has focused more on convenience and we believe they can find their niche here, but not without competition.”

After the result, Bradesco BBI also reinforced a neutral recommendation for the asset, with a target price of R$39 (up potential of 29%).

Analysts also highlighted the results as mixed, with strong e-commerce GMV performance on an annual basis offset by pressure on profitability.

“We expect this level of GMV growth to be higher than peers, and while margin pressure is negative, we think it’s unlikely to be as significant as other omnichannel platforms. So, on a relative basis, the results are resilient.

That said, margin pressure of approximately 4 points on an annual basis and the lack of sequential expansion in Q4 2021 (which tends to be a higher margin quarter for the retail business) indicates cost difficulties in the retail business. electronic.

“This is not entirely unexpected, mainly because some of the pressure is driven by conscious investments made in the logistics platform, but the margin was below our expectation and questions whether the company will meet the consensus expectations of an Ebitda margin of 12.3% in 2022 , an expansion of approximately 1.50 percentage points”, they evaluate.

So, despite this potential hurdle in consensus estimates, analysts expect e-commerce GMV growth to be resilient in 2022, estimated to be up 25%, due to the diversified mix.

The next results that will be closely monitored by investors are from Via on March 9 and Magazine Luiza on March 14, which can confirm that, even with a complicated scenario in general for companies, Americanas can be seen as a better option in the sector in the long term.

