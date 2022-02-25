Americanas Announces Measures to Minimize Damage to Customers After Websites Unavailability | Technology

Americanas announced, this Wednesday (24), that it will extend service hours and deadlines for exchange and technical assistance of orders to minimize losses to customers. The websites of the store and Submarino, which belongs to the company, were down for three days due to a “security incident” last Saturday (19).

The following day, two other online stores of the group, Shoptime and Sou Barato, were also unavailable to consumers, as were the apps of the group’s brands.

On Wednesday (23), the websites of Americanas and Submarino started working again, as well as Shoptime. However, the latter was suspended moments later.

Among the measures announced, the company said that the opening hours will be extended on online and telephone channelsfrom Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 8 pm and on Sundays, from 8 am to 2 pm.

Furthermore, the deadlines for exchange, repentance of orders and technical assistance will also be longerconsidering the 4 brands:

for repentance, they will go from 7 to 15 days, counted from the date of delivery of the products to the customer;

exchange and return due to manufacturing defect, the 30 days will be extended to 45, with the guarantee of service, even in case of refusal by the manufacturer or importer;

legal warranty will change to 105 days, even if the manufacturer or importer refuses. Today the deadline is 90 days.

Americanas also promises contacting customers who have not received order confirmations and who did not communicate with the company’s service channels.

In the case of claims for delay or occurrences related to the delivery flow, Questions will be dealt with in priority and answered within 2 business days.

The company is clearing up customer queries via the My Account channels on its websites and applications, and by calling 4003-4848 (Americanas), 4003-9898 (Shoptime), 4003-5544 (Submarino).

At around 6:40 pm on Thursday, the Shoptime and Sou Barato websites were still offline, as were their apps.

In contact with Twitter users, the Americanas profile admitted that the problem can delay deliveries of purchases made in its online stores. Submarino and Shoptime customers receive the same messages.

The brand’s relationship team also responded that the store is “prioritizing the normalization of deliveries of orders already made” for some users.

The physical stores of Americanas were not affected by the problem and are operating normally, informs the company.