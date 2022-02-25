Americanas lost BRL 3.5 billion in market value with offline websites

After four days off the air, the Americanas and Submarino website started working again this Wednesday morning (23). According to consultancy Economatica, Americanas had a loss of R$ 3.48 billion since Friday (18).

As a result of the crash, the shares of the Americanas group (AMER3) experienced a sharp drop on the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Yesterday, the company’s shares fell 5.4% and, on Monday (21), 6.6%.

Jorge Paulo Lemann, one of the billionaire partners of Americanas, is currently the 115th richest person in the world and owner of the greatest fortune in Brazil, according to the Forbes ranking; however, he has lost R$1.8 billion of his net worth since the weekend.

Rob Correa, CNPI investment analyst and author of the book “Guia do Investidor de Sucesso no Longo Term”, evaluated that the event is worrying, since the Americanas online channel represents 60% of the group’s revenues.

The group’s daily revenues on digital channels are, on average, R$ 49 million. Currently, the stores have 50 million active customers. Another worrying factor for the analyst is the brand’s reputation, which could be shaken by the episode.

Correia stated that “the big question in the market now is: how will consumers view these sites going forward? As there has been no confirmation of personal data leakage, so far there has been no breach of trust. But if a data leak is disclosed, consumers will be skeptical about buying again on the platforms.”

Americanas website offline

The pages of Americanas and Submarino and of two other online stores of the group (Shoptime and Sou Barato) went offline on Sunday and were unavailable to consumers. All users who try to access the Americanas page find the following message: “The server is temporarily unable to respond to your request. Please try again later”. The website reported a “DNS failure”.

The problem came after the companies detected an “unauthorized access” to their servers. Americanas said in a note that it is restoring its sales platforms “gradually and safely” and adds that it was the victim of a security incident, but “there is no evidence of compromise of the databases”.

