Anime adaptation is made official by Square Enix

Shortly after domain registration and production rumors floating around the internet, Square Enix officially confirms today, 02/23, the production of an anime based on NieR: Automata, focused on android 2B.

Square Enix has not confirmed which studio will be in charge of the anime or what its premiere date will be.

Robert Downey Jr. agrees to be Iron Man again

Released in 2017, available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and being produced by Square Enix, PlatinumGames Inc. and distributed by Square Enix, ‘NieR: Automata’ has an official description on Steam by:

“NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their struggle to retake a dystopia powered and dominated by powerful machines. Humanity was expelled from Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a last ditch effort to retake the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids is raging… a war that could soon reveal a long-forgotten truth about the world.”

NieR:Automata is available on Steam for a price of BRL 249.90.

Did you like the news?