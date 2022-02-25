Anonymous Declares Cyber ​​War on Russia for Invading Ukraine

Just hours after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday (24), the hacker group Anonymous said it is starting a cyber war with the Russian nation.

The announcement was made through the group’s social media. In the statement, Anonymous also claims to have been responsible for cyberattacks against government websites and the Russian state-affiliated broadcaster RT.

The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

The information about the fall of Russian government websites was confirmed by Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, who commented that some pages linked to the state were facing instability on Thursday (24). At the end of this article, the government websites and the RT broadcaster were already working normally.

The Russian armed forces are preparing a large-scale bombing operation in the capital of #Ukraine. — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

Anonymous also reported via Twitter @YourAnonNews that Russia is preparing a bombing operation in Ukraine’s capital Kiev. Considering that on the morning of this Friday (25) Russian troops arrived in the city and started talking about negotiations with the Ukrainian government, there is still no evidence to confirm the veracity of this information.

Recent Anonymous activity is not as effective as it was in the 2010s

While Anonymous’ statement is a serious one in the midst of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, it is important to note that the group’s recent activities have not been as effective as they were in the early 2010s, when they were feared across the internet.

One of the most recent examples of Anonymous involvement was in 2020, in the midst of worldwide protests following the murder of George Floyd by a member of the US police. At the time, the activist group announced a breach of the Minneapolis City Police Department website and released a list of residents in the area. However, after analyzing the material by several sites, it was confirmed that it was old information released as new.

