Anvisa approves the first saliva self-test for Covid-19 in Brazil | coronavirus

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved, this Friday (25), the first self-test for Covid-19 that uses the Spittle to detect the presence of the virus. A second self-test, which collects the swab in the nose, was also approved.

UNDERSTAND: RT-PCR, rapid antigen test and self-test

With the new records, there are now 4 self-tests for Covid released in Brazil (see list below).

The approved saliva test is the “COVID Ag Oral Detect”, registered in the name of the company Eco Diagnóstica Ltda. It will be manufactured in Brazil and is the company’s second test approved in the country.

Collection requires the user to spit saliva into a cup. Then, with the swab that comes in the kit, the person transfers the required amount of saliva into an extraction tube. The agency highlighted the need to read the instructions before performing the test.

The second test approved is the “SGTi-flex COVID-19 Ag – AUTOTEST“, registered in the name of the company Kovalent do Brasil Ltda. It will also be manufactured in Brazil.

According to Anvisa, the product was developed for sample collection by nasal swab (swab in the nose), in a non-deep way (in the nostrils) and will have packages with 1, 2 and 5 tests.

So far, there are 4 approved self-tests in Brazil:

“Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) Self-Test Antigen”, by the company CPMH Comércio e Indústria de Produtos Medicos-Hospitalares e Odontológicos (approved on February 17);

“Autotest COVID Ag Detect”, by Eco Diagnostica Ltda (approved on February 23);

“COVID Ag Oral Detect”, also by Eco Diagnóstica Ltda (approved on February 25th);

“SGTi-flex COVID-19 Ag – AUTOTEST”, by Kovalent do Brasil Ltda (approved on February 25th).

To obtain registration, the products are evaluated for safety, performance and compliance with legal requirements for self-tests. Anvisa reported that one of the main points of analysis is that the instructions for use are in plain languagewhich allows anyone to understand the guidelines and use the test.

The self-test is similar to the quick tests, done in pharmacies, but it can be done by the person who has the symptoms, at home. The kit comes with a test device, extraction plug, filter and the swab – a kind of swab used for nasal collection, the most common.

Like antigen tests, the self-test detects the viral antigen, a structure on the virus that causes the body to produce an immune response against it – antibodies.

If the test is positive, it means that the person is infected at the time of the test – and can infect others.

Covid-19 antigen tests: understand why you may be infected even if the result is negative

According to Anvisa itself, it is recommended to use the self-test “between the 1st and 7th day of the onset of symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose (popularly known as a runny nose), headaches and body aches”.

“If you don’t have symptoms, but you have had contact with someone who tested positive, wait five before using the self-test. The self-test does not define a diagnosis, which must be carried out by a health professional. , it is not a medical certificate”, informed Anvisa.

Anvisa also recalled that, regardless of the test result, the use of masks, vaccination and physical distancing are measures that reduce the chances of transmission of the coronavirus.