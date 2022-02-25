‘Any military intervention will lead to a nuclear war’, says expert on conflict in Ukraine

Professor of International Relations said that the sanctions applied against Russia were designed to impact the country in the medium term.

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP – 02/17/2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin said that interventions in military actions in Ukraine will lead to a reaction never seen in the history of mankind.



ESPM’s professor of International Relations, Gunther Rudzit, gave an interview to Jornal Jovem Pan on Thursday night, the 24th, and analyzed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to the expert, one of the main problems for other countries not to intervene in this war are the consequences of an excessive retaliation by the eastern European giant. “Any military intervention will lead to a nuclear war”, explains the professor, who recalled the message from Vladimir Putin during a speech last Wednesday. “A direct intervention would be Western troops killing Russian soldiers and President Putin has already made it clear, more than once, that he would react in a way that has never been seen before.”

Gunther also explained that Ukraine should no longer have been invited to join the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) because one of the basic requirements to enter the alliance is to be at peace. The Ukrainian region, since 2014, has been in a climate of battle with Russia and was even annexed to the territory controlled by the Kremlin. When asked about the possibility of the conflict not having happened if the former president of the U.S, Donald Trump, had been reelected, the researcher disregarded this possibility. “He [Trump] already declared that he admires Putin. Would he oppose Putin? Would you deploy American troops to prevent an invasion of Ukraine, which would trigger a third world war? Both sides have enough nuclear weapons to destroy Earth 16 times. It’s not just about destroying their respective countries. Humanity as we know it ceases to exist in such a confrontation.”

The professor also pointed out that the tendency is for the clash between the countries to last a long time, as Putin does not intend to back down. According to Rudzit, the countries that applied sanctions to the Russian government aim to have a medium-term impact. “Why throw the world into a deep economic recession that will not change Ukraine’s reality is a strategy to undermine the support of Russian economic and financial leadership.” The instructor considers that the leader of Russia is not afraid of street protests or political opponents, but rather that oligarchs will abandon him.