At least 3 people injured after rocket hits building in Kiev

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko took to social media to share that at least 3 people are injured, one of them in serious condition, after a rocket, used in the Russian bombing, hit a building in the Ukrainian capital. The building is on fire.

Klitschko wrote on Twitter that “according to preliminary data” people are injured “as a result of the fragmentation of a rocket in a residential building”.

The post also reports that “ambulances have taken people to the hospital. All emergency services are working at the scene. There is a threat of collapse.”

Earlier, around 23:30 (Brasilia time) this Thursday (24), two explosions were heard in central Kiev by reporters from the American TV network CNN, marking the beginning of the second day of the Russian invasion.

A third explosion, but a little further away, was also reported by journalists. Videos of the moment of the explosions were posted on social media.