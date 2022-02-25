Babies born with Zika virus are 11 times more likely to die

posted on 02/24/2022 06:07 / updated on 02/24/2022 06:07



(Credit: João Carlos Lacerda/Disclosure)

Babies born with congenital Zika syndrome (CZS), due to infection by this arbovirus during pregnancy, are 11 times more likely to die during the first three years of life than those born without the syndrome, according to a study published in The New. England Journal of Medicine. The research was carried out by teams from the Federal University of Bahia, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, England.

Of the nearly 11.5 million live births in Brazil, 3,308 were born with confirmed or probable SCZ — of which 12% (398) died during the study period (2015 to 2018). By comparison, of the more than 11.4 million babies without the syndrome, only 1% (120,629) survived. The mortality rate of those whose mothers had Zika, therefore, was more than 11 times higher than the rest up to 36 months of age.

“Many may think that Zika is a disease of the past, but only in November 2021, there was an outbreak of the virus in India, in the city of Kanpur, with an increase of almost 100 cases”, highlights Enny Paixão Cruz, professor at the English faculty and associate researcher at Fiocruz, as well as the first author of the study. “For the most vulnerable in our society and country, it remains a global concern.”

From April 2015 to November 2016, Brazil was affected by a devastating Zika epidemic, with an estimated 1.5 million infected. There have been more than 3,500 cases of childhood microcephaly or congenital Zika syndrome — a rare condition in which a baby’s head is smaller than expected, a condition often associated with underdeveloped brains and learning disabilities in later life. .

anomalies

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. For many it is harmless and asymptomatic, but if passed from mother to baby through the placenta, it can result in babies being born with conditions such as microcephaly and other congenital abnormalities, as well as dysphagia (difficulty swallowing liquids and food).

While it is known that prenatal exposure to the virus can affect fetal development and result in SCZ, there is much less data on the survival and long-term outcomes of children born with the syndrome compared to others. It is also unclear what impact important child mortality risk predictors, such as birth weight and gestational age at birth, might have on these outcomes.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 11 million babies born in Brazil between 2015 and 2018. They explored the association between mortality rates and SCZ, using public health information, live births and death records. The country requires that all children who have symptoms associated with the syndrome, with microcephaly or other signs in the central system be notified.

preterm

Of the more than 3,000 babies born with SCZ, nearly 20% were premature, 36% were classified as low birth weight, and 37% were small for gestational age. The risk of mortality for children born before 32 weeks or smaller than expected was the same regardless of Zika infection, the researchers noted. Furthermore, they found no statistically significant difference between the death rate in those with or without microcephaly.

“While parents should note that the overall risk of death remains small, our work highlights the need for women to be protected from the virus and for well-established postnatal care systems,” highlights Enny Paixão Cruz. “Early interventions after the birth of a baby with congenital Zika syndrome can reduce the lasting health effects and improve the chances of survival. Now that we have identified which babies are likely to be most at risk, we need to establish postnatal care and treatment to give them the best chance of survival.”

High risk of false negative



credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press

The proportion of people with covid-19 infection not detected by the lateral flow test (LFT), the rapid antigen test, is large enough to mask real epidemiological data, according to an alert published yesterday in The British Medical Journal (BMJ). ). The analysis, led by Jonathan Deeks of the University of Oxford in England, suggests that this method misses up to 20% of positive cases of Sars-CoV-2.

The authors acknowledge that LFTs are an important tool in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, but say claims that these tests are able to identify the vast majority of infections are overblown. Thus, there is a risk of providing false guarantees to those who seek to rule out the disease.

Empirical data show that LFTs give a positive result when the virus is present in a swab in large quantities. Therefore, they can detect people who are likely to be infected. However, so far the proportion of false negatives has not been evaluated.

Public policy

The focus of the work published in the BMJ was to identify the joint probability that people likely to be infected received a negative rapid test result. The study builds on symptomatic testing at a center at the UK’s National Institute for Health Research, mass detections in Liverpool in asymptomatic people, and case tracking among students at the University of Birmingham.

Compared with viral culture test results, the rapid test would miss 20% of positive cases detected at the National Institute for Health Research, 29% of those screened in Liverpool, and 81% of screening in Birmingham. “Policymakers need to ensure that the public is aware of the risk of being infectious despite negative tests, and that these tests are not used in situations where the consequences of false negative results are considerable,” they wrote.

one more vaccine

French drugmaker Sanofi has announced large-scale positive results from its anti-covid-19 vaccine, developed in partnership with the British laboratory GSK, after a year of testing and delays. Although the full studies have not yet been published, the data show that the drug contributes to preventing coronavirus-related hospitalization. In addition, it would be slightly more than 50% effective for symptomatic covid.