Bahia bus is hit by bomb at Fonte Nova, before taking Sampaio; players are injured | Bahia

The Bahia bus was attacked on Thursday night, as it arrived at the Fonte Nova Arena, before the match against Sampaio Corrêa, for the first round of the Northeast Cup. A bomb hit the vehicle and shattered some windows; two other explosive devices were also dropped; the suspects are Tricolor fans.

According to the investigation of the ge, some athletes felt sick in the face of the scare. Left-back Matheus Bahia suffered cuts to his arms; Danilo Fernandes was hit in the face, close to the eye and taken by ambulance to a hospital in Salvador. The shrapnel did not reach the player’s eyeball.

Bahia confirmed the attack and took a position on Twitter. The club will file a complaint with the police.

– Esporte Clube Bahia reports that a bomb exploded inside the team’s bus on arrival at Fonte Nova and athletes were injured. The most worrying case is that of goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, who was hit by shrapnel in the face and already taken to a hospital. Group discusses whether there will be a game, A car that was passing next to the tricolor bus, at the height of the last viaduct of Av. Bonocô, driven by a woman, also ended up being hit – says the note.

In an interview with Nordeste FC, coach Guto Ferreira reported what happened.

– They shattered the glass, the shrapnel paid two of our players, Danilo and Matheus Bahia. Matheus was very superficial. Danilo was nothing serious, but he was on the brink of losing his sight. He cut too close to the eye. The size of the bomb, the boom of the bomb, if one of the bombs enters the space that the other caused, it would certainly cause a death there. He is being treated and medicated, but we have already requested the presence of the third goalkeeper so that we can play the game – he said.

The coach regretted the episode and assured that there will be a game.

– I think it’s stupid, people think that this kind of thing intimidates the athlete and makes him perform. What causes all this, why do they think this way, why do they act this way? We need to reflect, because the hole is much deeper. The hole may be in our education, in those who are selling all the bad professionals that exist in Brazil. It’s always the bad coach, bad player, lack of performance problem. You can never measure the size and timing of work. Problems are not solved that way. The group, through its dignity and professionalism, will enter the field to honor the colors of Bahia-he said.

Arena Fonte Nova released a note in which it regretted the episode.

– Fonte Nova Arena vehemently repudiates the attack on the Esporte Clube Bahia bus, this regrettable and reprehensible fact occurred when the bus was passing in the vicinity of the Brotas Metro Station, near the Pitangueiras overpass. Despite the fact that it took place outside the place of the game, the Arena provided all the necessary assistance to the injured with the activation of the brigade and ambulance – says the text.

Civil Police promises maximum force

The Civil Police issued a statement on Thursday night and promised to investigate with “maximum force” the bomb attack on the Bahia bus. According to the note, garrisons at the Military Police made rounds around the stadium shortly after the episode.

– We will collect images from cameras, testimonies from players and also from witnesses who passed by the place at that moment. We will act with maximum force to identify and arrest the perpetrators – highlighted delegate Victor Spínola, head of the 12th Territorial Police Station (Itapuã), who is on duty at the Arena Fonte Nova Police Station.

In a conversation with the Globo Esporte reporting team, Lieutenant Colonel Ebert Vinhático, from the Specialized Battalion in Events Policing (BEPE), there are still no detainees. The suspects were in two vehicles, and steps are being taken in the area. The bus will undergo forensic examination.

The attack on the Bahia bus takes place amid pressure on the tricolor management after the team’s relegation to Serie B in 2021. In early January, members of an organized crowd protested in front of President Guilherme Bellintani’s residence.