Banco Inter drops almost 10% with the results of the 4th quarter of 2021

Banco Inter’s results for the 4th quarter of 2021 (4Q21) were not well received by the market. Despite this, many experts view the movement with some exaggeration. In 4Q21, the bank had an accounting net income of R$6.4 million. The amount is 67.1% lower than that recorded in the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income reached R$ 20.2 million in 4Q21, an increase of 4.2% compared to the same period in 2020. After this disclosure, shares fell 9.62%.

In 2021, the accounting profit was R$ 64.7 million. The value represents an increase of 1,059.8% in the annual comparison. Meanwhile, the adjusted increased 1,307.8% to R$78.5 million. On the other hand, total revenues reached BRL 1.1 billion in 4Q21 and BRL 3.2 billion in 2021. Thus, there was a 131% increase in the comparison between 2020 and 2021.

In addition, the allowance for doubtful accounts was R$144.7 million in 4Q21. As a result, there was a growth of 120% over provisions in the same period of 2020. In 4Q21, Inter exceeded R$ 1 billion in total sales volume (GMV) in a single quarter. Last year, the bank reached R$ 3.5 billion in GMV. The volume is 3x larger than 2020.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) reached R$218.1 in 4Q21. The value represents an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, the cost of customer acquisition reached R$ 28.79 per customer. The value represents an increase of 7.4% in the annual comparison, and a drop of 6.3% in the quarterly comparison. In addition, Inter reached R$9.9 billion in demand deposits, an increase of 48% year-on-year.

Finally, the expanded loan portfolio reached R$18.6 billion in 4Q21. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the same stage in 2020. Credit origination reached R$5.8 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 66% compared to 4Q20. Banco Inter ended the year with 16.3 million customers, an increase of 93.4% over the same period in 2020.

