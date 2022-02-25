Barcelona beat Napoli, see how the knockout game went

Barcelona showed strength even playing away from home and beat Napoli 4-2 in the return game of the first stage of the knockout stage of the Europa League, held this afternoon at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. The match was marked by goals from the Catalans and by a protest before the ball rolled.

The result achieved in Naples puts the team coached by Xavi in ​​the round of 16 of the tournament, as the teams drew 1-1 in the first leg at Camp Nou.

O UOL Esporte summed up the electrifying match, with a show from Barça. Check out:

banner against war

Just before kick-off, players from Napoli and Barcelona gathered and together they took a picture holding a banner with the phrase “stop war”. The demonstration refers to Russian attacks on Ukraine since the early hours of the day.

Despite the protest, UEFA, responsible for generating the images of the match, chose to ignore the fact and placed the starting lineups at the time of the act.

Barcelona and Napoli players pose together in protest against the war between Russia and Ukraine Image: Ciro de Luca/Reuters

Quick goal on curious counterattack

With the ball rolling, Barça gave a show and opened the scoring in the seventh minute, in a counterattack generated after a bizarre mistake by the hosts. In a corner for the Italians, Insigne took a short shot and “delivered” the ball to Aubameyang, who was inside the area to move away. The attacker then ran for a few meters and triggered Traoré when he was pressed by the mark.

Upon receiving, shirt 11 used the physical to carry the ball to the middle of the opponent’s field, playing diagonally to the side Alba, who played the center forward and, with his right foot, sent it to the back of Meret’s goal already inside the area: 1 to 0.

Slow down? What nothing!

The second goal of the game came in the 12th minute, and also with the visitors swinging the nets. Goalkeeper Ter Stegen threw the ball towards Aubameyang who, after deflecting Napoli’s defense, back-heeled to Frenkie de Jong.

With complete freedom, the midfielder advanced through the middle and finished with a lot of category, hitting the angle of the goal defended by Meret, who was static during the kick: 2 to 0.

Frenkie de Jong hit a beautiful shot and scored Barcelona’s 2nd goal in the match against Napoli Image: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

quick reaction

Napoli were not desperate and, in the 20th minute, got a penalty. After a deep throw, Osimhen shot on the left wing to reach the ball and was tackled by Ter Stegen in the area of ​​the area line.

Shortly after the collision, the field referee considered it only a fault, but the VAR stepped in and pointed the throw as a maximum penalty in less than a minute of checking.

Insigne, calmly, hit the cross to the goal of Ter Stegen, who chose to remain in the middle and could not defend: 2 to 1.

After the three goals in 22 minutes, the match remained hectic, but with fewer clear scoring opportunities until the 44th minute.

Insigne, from Napoli, scored from a penalty in the game against Barcelona, ​​valid for the Europa League Image: ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

What class, huh, Piqué?

Just before the break, Barça extended and again had a considerable advantage to pass the stage and eliminate the Italians.

After a corner from the right, Napoli’s defense moved away and the ball was left, already on the left, for Alba. The winger crossed again and Piqué skillfully hit the left-footed corner of Meret’s goal, making the Catalans’ third in the match.

It became a rout!

The visitors came back from the locker room with the idea of ​​keeping possession of the ball and exploring empty spaces, and they reached the fourth goal with this philosophy.

In the eighth minute, Traoré shot down the right and attempted a tight cross. The ball traveled towards Meret, who provided a providential slap to avoid the worst, and left it to Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman arrived with a strong submission and only didn’t extend it due to the deflection of defender Rrahmani.

The goal came, then, five minutes after the scare. In a new move from the right with Traoré, the ball was crossed at the entrance of the area and stopped on Aubameyang, who hit with class and shook the net – another goal in Naples.

Aubameyang, from Barcelona, ​​swung the nets of Napoli in a match valid for the Europa League Image: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Game cools down, and Barça misses

Auba’s goal practically ended any chance of an equalizer for Napoli, who started to commit fouls and found himself without strength to attack the Catalans.

Insigne even surpassed Ter Stegen in a pass through the middle, but he was offside and the move was disallowed.

Despite the discouragement, the hosts managed to reduce the score already in the 41st minute of the final stage. In a Barça ball error, Nico González lost the ball and Politano, without blinking, took a risk and hit the opponent’s net: 4-2.

Technical sheet: Napoli vs Barcelona

Tournament: Europa League (return game of the 1st round of the knockout stage)

Date: February 24, 2022

Place: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples

Time: 17:00 (from Brasilia)

goals: Alba (7 min 1st half), Frenkie de Jong (12 min 1st half), Insigne (22 min 1st half), Piqué (44 min 1st half), Aubameyang (13 min 2nd half ) and Politano (41 min of the 2nd half)

Naples: Mereth; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly and Mario Rui; Demme (Politano), Fabián Ruiz (Mertens), Elmas, Zielisnki (Ounas) and Insigne (Petagna); Osimhen (Ghoulam). Coach: Luciano Spalletti

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Ronald Araújo and Alba; Busquets (Gavi), Frenkie de Jong and Pedri (Nico González); Adama Traoré (Dembélé), Aubameyang (Luuk de Jong) and Ferrán Torres (Riqui Puig). Coach: Xavi Hernandez