Barcelona thrash Napoli to advance to Europa League round of 16

This Wednesday, barcelona and napoli faced each other at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in a return duel valid for the second phase of the Europa League. Barça won 4-2 and advanced to the round of 16 of the competition.

Barcelona enters the field again on Sunday, at 17:00 (Brasília time), for the 26th round of the Spanish Championship, against Athletic Bilbao. Napoli face Lazio on the same day, at 16:45, for the 27th round of the Italian Championship.

Barcelona opened the scoring in the 8th minute of the first half. Traoré dribbled the mark and crossed for Jordi Alba to finish and put the Catalonia team ahead. Five minutes later, Frenkie de Jong widened.







Napoli, however, reduced the score in penalty kick by Insigne, at 22. In the throw, Osimhen was brought down in the area and after reviewing the VAR, the referee signaled the infraction. Still in the first stage, Barça scored the third with Piqué. After a corner kick, the ball was left with the defender, who finished to extend the advantage.

At the beginning of the second half, Barça came back looking to score more goals and managed to make the fourth in the 14th minute with Aubameyang. The striker received from Adama Traoré and sent it into the angle of Napoli’s goalkeeper. The Italian team tried to seek, but had a goal disallowed.

At 42, Napoli scored the second. Mertens took advantage of a failure in Barcelona’s exit, regained possession and, in the left, Politano finished low to swing the nets.

Other results from the second phase of the Europa League:

rangers 2 x 2 Borussia Dortmund