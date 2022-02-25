BBB 22 Leader Test lasts 5 hours of resistance; four pairs are out · TV News

The sixth BBB 22 Leader Test requires endurance, attention and agility. The activity, which started on the live program on Globo at 0:03 am this Friday (25), has lasted more than five hours. The pairs can be eliminated for giving up, mistake of assembly of the puzzle pointed in the screen or for not fulfilling the time.

Arthur Aguiar and Lucas Bissoli were the first to be eliminated and sent directly to the wall. Then Eslovênia Marques and Linn da Quebrada left the contest, followed by Jessilane Alves and Natália Deodato, and Eliezer Netto and Vinicius Fernandes.

The dynamics of the week determines that the first pair to leave the Leader’s Test will be punished with the wall. Douglas Silva and Gustavo Marsengo were eliminated, changed clothes at the house, but about half an hour later they were told by the production that they should return. The two had made a mistake, but in a test round.

After more than two hours in the competition, Arthur and Lucas left the dispute for the lead because they had wrongly assembled the puzzle. With more than four hours of activity, Eslovênia and Linn da Quebrada were eliminated for the same reason as the two brothers. Jessilane and Natalia fumbled with all the pieces of the game and left after five hours of resisting.

With less time to put together the puzzle, just minutes after Jessi and Naty were eliminated, Eliezer and Vyni also lost the race. The teams that continue in the race are: Jade Picon and Laís Caldas; Gustavo Marsengo and Douglas Silva; Pedro Scooby and Paulo André.

Larissa Tomásia was banned from the activity for having broken her toe at the last party, while Tiago Abravanel was left in the choice of doubles and also ended up barred.

The contestants took a while to understand how the activity worked, which has a stewardship: the best pair of the round receives the right to rest on a couch. After the first round, the system suffered technical problems, had to be restarted and the race only started again at 0:24.

The winners will be consecrated on Friday’s live program (25), when they will have to decide who will be the leader and who will get an immunity.

How is the BBB 22 Leader Test?

In the dispute, upon hearing the coin signal, the player who is on one side of the testing field must disassemble the puzzle and transfer piece by piece to his partner. On the other side of the track, the second player receives the pieces and must assemble the puzzle according to the template displayed on the screen. Check out what it eliminates below:

Only after assembling the puzzle, the second player can press its button. The first player, that is, the one who disassembled the puzzle, can press its button at any time during the round. But attention: both buttons need to be pressed for the duo’s task to be finished. The first pair to complete the task in time wins the right to rest on the couch in the next round.

