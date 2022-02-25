BBB 22: Maria comments on Linn’s pronoun mistakes: ‘It hurts to see’

Former participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) Maria used Twitter to vent about the constant mistakes of the participants of the program of the pronoun Linn da Quebrada. The most recent case happened at the last party, when when referring to Lina and Natália, Lucas Bissoli used the term “you two”.

“I myself, inside the house, didn’t know that Lina suffered so many episodes of transphobia,” Maria wrote on Twitter.

“I found out in a conversation at a party, when she vented. And it hurts me to see her keep wearing herself out for simply existing? Really, just shut up and listen to Linn. It’s not even about Lucas, it’s about her being overwhelmed and living in a house that only has 20 people. Seriously, think about the daily life of trans people? It’s exhausting and exhausting. Lina deserves respect”, added the actress and singer, who also revealed that she is not watching the edition after she was eliminated.

Many of Maria’s followers also regretted the mistake that the reality show participants made within the program.

“A lot of people have made mistakes, it’s sad,” wrote one. Maria replied: “We don’t see everything inside, like you. And it’s disappointing, because a lot of things pass by, even though it’s full of mirrors, even though there are so many people in each room”, she wrote.