‘BBB 22’: on the wall, Arthur Aguiar says he wants to be eliminated | celebrities

Arthur Aguiar and Lucas were the first to be eliminated from the race
Actor Arthur Aguiar did not like being the first to be eliminated from the leader of the “BBB 22”, on Thursday night (24). Arthur and Lucas left in the first minutes of the race and went straight to the wall this week.

In an outburst, Arthur suggested that he wants to go home to spend his birthday with his family. “I’m going to spend my birthday at home with the family. It’s all right,” said the actor, who was born on March 3.

Maira Cardi’s husband was scolded by Vyni, who told Arthur to think about the people who voted for him to stand on two walls. “Stop it! You saying something like that, it’s even an offense to the people who are voting for you to stay here”, he countered.

Arthur insisted on wanting to be eliminated. “No, but I think I’m fine now too. I think I’m wanting to go home now too. Really”, he reinforced.

Pedro Scooby and Paulo André won the leader’s race this Friday morning (25). During this Friday’s live program, one will take the lead and the other will win immunity.

