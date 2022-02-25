BBB 22 | Podcast presenters “zoom” Linn da Quebrada and netizens point to alleged transphobia

The presenters of a podcast caused revolt on social networks this Thursday (24) when they commented on Linn da Quebrada, who is on BBB 22 and got angry this morning when she was called in the male pronoun by Lucas.

Presenters Robert Kifer, Arthur Petry, Bianca and Kaio D’Elaqua, from the podcast Tarja Preta FM, called the singer a “thing”, making other objectionable comments about the situation she faced in confinement. On the web, there was a strong repudiation of allegedly transphobic speeches.

The situation generated controversy and ended up guiding a debate on social media. In addition, many netizens denounced the video with the offenses on YouTube. The channel itself hid the video a short time later and deleted the podcast’s official Instagram account, as well as two of the presenters: Arthur Petry and Bianca.

What did the presenters say?

When talking about Linn, Bianca said: “I think you have to stop calling her a transvestite. Start calling her a ‘thing’ and then no one will complain. If someone called me him, I would just say: ‘No, I’m not him’. Wow, but the “thing” gets mad there. It gets mad, right?”.

Then another presenter mocked the singer and said he had no obligation to know how to talk to anyone. “Then they tell me: ‘Oh, you as a straight, white and cis man offends me’. Spare me, go get your ass”, he commented.

In addition, the presenters made fun of the tattoo that Linn has on her forehead, which reads “she”. “And that thing there still has ‘She’ tattooed on the “face”. I think it should be even more centered on the face because even then someone still made a mistake”, mocked one of them.

Bianca then suggested, “Do you have any transvestite friends? We can call one of them.” Another one of the presenters replied: “I don’t have it. If there’s any mischief, if some trans people are listening to this program here.. I speak with a funny voice, but I’m not homophobic. Call us!”, he asked. Bianca then took the floor again: “I understand that it’s not cool and that maybe the person doesn’t like it very much. But I wanted to understand and I wanted a ‘lock’ to call here”.