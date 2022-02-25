beneficiaries will be able to take out a payroll loan

According to Valor Econômico, the Federal Government is considering granting payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil program, the extinct Bolsa Família.

The Ministry of Citizenship, headed by João Roma, has been probing some financial institutions to operate the service, but the banks have not shown interest.

PIS/Pasep with double payment for millions of workers

Also according to Valor Econômico newspaper, the government’s intention is to auction the right to be part of the payment of Auxílio Brasil, as well as the payroll of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). In this way, banks would pay to reach these beneficiaries.

However, as it contemplates a low-income public, the consigned loan project to the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil did not please the financial institutions, which did not see any benefit in this business.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), in response to Valor Econômico, said that it is not aware of the particularities and operational circumstances of the payment of Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal declined to comment on the matter.

What is a payroll loan?

The payroll loan is a line of credit that is usually offered by banks and finance companies, and is commonly easy to contract. In the payroll loan, theThe installments are deducted directly from the worker’s payroll or from the benefit paid by the social security system.

Generally, because financial institutions have little risk in offering this loan, as the installments are automatically discounted every month and consequently there is no delay in payment, interest rates are lower than what is usually charged on other lines of credit.

How to apply for Auxílio Brasil?

To receive the Auxílio Brasil, it is necessary to meet the eligibility criteria, to have updated data in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) in the last 2 years and not have divergent information between those declared in the registry and those of other Federal Government databases.

How to register in CadÚnico?

The city hall periodically visits the homes of low-income families to register. However, the family that qualifies for CadÚnico and is not yet registered can look for the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) in their city and apply for registration.

I registered at CadÚnico, but I have not yet been selected to receive the Auxílio Brasil. Because?

​Registration in CadÚnico does not guarantee the selection of the family for social programs. Screening takes place every month and the selected person receives an official communication from the managing body of the program in question. Finally, it is important to note that every month the Federal Government may be adding new families to Auxílio Brasil.

Image: rafastockbr / shutterstock.com