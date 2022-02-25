Benefits, Care and How to Do It

Created in Russia in the 18th century, the kettlebell is nothing more than a kind of iron ball with a handle. With loads that usually range from 2 kg to 50 kg, the accessory is increasingly popular in gyms and can be used in virtually all bodybuilding exercises.

But its great differential is in the execution of ballistic movements — in which you “throw” the weight — such as the swing (bludger). Next, we explain the benefits of training with bell-shaped weights, as they popularly say.

What are the benefits of training with a kettlebell?

– WORK IN THE CORE REGION

The main difference is that, due to its format, the equipment has the center of gravity further away from the area where you hold the weight, when compared to dumbbells and bars. “This generates greater instability in the exercise and, to compensate for it, it is necessary to activate the stabilizing muscles more, such as those in the core region”, explains Victor Coswig, PhD in physical education and professor at UFPA (Federal University of Pará).

Therefore, to control, accelerate or decelerate the weight, during most of the kettlebell exercises you remain with the muscles of the abdomen, lower back, glutes, pelvis and hips activated, working these muscles more than when using a bar or bar. a dumbbell, for example.

Image: iStock

– DEVELOP MUSCLE POWER AND RESISTANCE

The difficulty of controlling the kettlebell often requires you to perform a quick and explosive movement, which will generate a power gain. The accessory also works strength (as well as any other load that is used in training) and, by allowing continuous exercises, such as swing, develops muscular and cardiorespiratory resistance.

– KILLS CALORIES AND DEFINES THE BODY

As it has a little more aerobic exercises and has movements that work the whole body, kettlebell training provides a good caloric expenditure. “This changes a lot depending on the intensity of the exercises, the physical conditioning of the student and the training format, but an intermediate level person can spend around 300 calories in 30 minutes of kettlebel exercises”, says Jefferson Lôbo, education professional certified kettlebell physicist and training instructor as an accessory in Recife (PE). For comparison, at the same time, a “conventional” weight training with machines burns about 125 calories.

For all this, when combined with proper nutrition, kettlebell training helps in burning fat and muscle definition throughout the body.

– FIRM FOOTPRINT

Despite the instability generated, which makes exercises difficult, the kettlebell shape has an advantage. In many movements, the accessory can (and should) be supported on the forearm, which ends up allowing a safer weight. This is precisely what makes it possible to use the accessory to perform explosive movements, without the risk of the weight slipping from your hand and being thrown away or falling on you.

The kettlebell shape allows the weight to be supported on the forearm, which allows for a firm grip and brings more security in some exercises. Image: iStock

Is kettlebell exercises better?

The kettlebell can be used for virtually any exercise you do with a barbell or dumbbells, such as squats, lunges, deadlifts, rows, pull-ups, shoulder presses, etc. In them, basically, what changes is the way you handle the weight and the instability that this will generate, requiring more work from the core.

It’s important to keep in mind that doing these exercises with a kettlebell is no better or worse than a dumbbell or barbell. In fact, each accessory will provide a slightly different stimulus and it is up to the coach to define the ideal equipment for each movement, according to the student’s goals and training periodization.

It is worth mentioning that you do not need to perform a workout with movements that use only the kettlebell. The equipment can enter your bodybuilding or functional training routine, for example, to compose a routine with exercises done with bars, dumbbells, machines, kettlebell and other accessories.

Check out a kettlebell workout to strengthen your entire body Live well

How to swing with a kettlebell

The swing (or swing) is traditionally done with the kettlebell and, in this case, performing the exercise with the accessory is much more suitable and advantageous than with a dumbbell. That’s because the swing is a ballistic, explosive and dynamic movement, and the kettlebell shape helps to maintain the speed of the movement and the perfect execution of the exercise.

The swing works the glutes, hamstrings, lower back, abdomen, hips and even shoulders. In addition to strength and power, it develops muscular and aerobic resistance, as it is performed continuously.

Image: iStock

Image: iStock

HOW TO MAKE Stand with your legs shoulder-width apart. Hold the ketllebell by the handle with both hands and arms extended downwards. Tilt your torso forward, maintaining the natural curve of your spine, bring your hips back and slightly bend your legs. Pass the kettlebell between your legs and, in an explosive movement, extend your body and lift the equipment to shoulder height (for advanced students, some trainers recommend lifting the weight above your head). Go back and repeat, performing the rocking motion continuously, without stopping, for the time indicated by your trainer.

Keep your abs tight as you do the exercise and focus so that the force generated to move the weight comes from your hips, not your arms.

Cautions when training with a kettlebell

As with any physical activity, before starting training with the equipment it is very important to make a medical evaluation, to make sure that you do not have any health problems or limitations that prevent the practice. The guidance of a physical education professional to guide the exercises is also essential.

“Kettlebell movements often require body awareness and a high technical level, as they are performed explosively and require a lot of strength and skill”, highlights Vinícius. Hoffman, physical education professional certified in kettlebell and coach of the modality in Pelotas (RS).

Below, we highlight three key points for kettlebell training to bring great results without great risk of injury.

Image: iStock

1) Focus on quality of movement It is very important to perform the exercises with good technique — this goes for any type of training, ok? Especially at the beginning, try to do the movements with little load and focus on the execution of the movement.

“Always maintain good posture, without compensation. No throwing your back backwards in the swing movement, for example: the torso must be erect, as if you were doing an isometric plank on the floor. contracted”, emphasizes Vinícius Hoffmann. “Controlling your breathing is also important,” she adds.

2) Use proper loads No skipping steps and picking up heavier weights than your muscles can handle and, especially, coordinating during movements. As we’ve already said, “it’s wise to take time to learn and improve the technique before increasing loads or speed of execution. Go progressively”, warns Victor Coswig.

3) Attention to the place of training Whether at home or at the gym, look for a place with plenty of free space to perform the exercises — especially those where you do a kettlebell “throwing” movement, such as the swing and snatch. “Besides, when training, take off bracelets, watches and even rings”, recommends Jefferson Lôbo. As in many movements the kettelbell is supported on the forearm, there is a risk of scratching or breaking these accessories.

Where to buy a kettlebell?

The accessory is very popular and today it is possible to find it in sporting goods stores and various websites. Below, we suggest five options* for those who want to buy a kettlebell and start training with the accessory.

10 kg rubber kettlebell | fundminas

Price BRL 176 Buy

Soft Kettlebell with Handle | Bionic Body

Weights range from 10 to 40 pounds (4.5 kg to 18 kg)

Price BRL 372 Buy

Pair of kettlebells weighing 4 kg | ironnatti

Price BRL 151 Buy

Kit with 4 kg, 6 kg and 8 kg kettlebells | Natural Fitness

Price BRL 280 Buy

Adjustable kettlebell handle | Yes4All

Attachment causes weight plates to be “turned” into a kettlebell

Price BRL 241 Buy

Prices and listing were checked on February 22, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

*UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.