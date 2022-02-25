Beware of the free 3 Hearts coffee maker scam that is circulating on WhatsApp – Brazil

Criminals are using International Women’s Day as an excuse for the coffee company’s alleged promotion

Beware of the scam that promises free coffee maker for those who fill out a questionnaire (Photo: Facebook/vander.galvao.5/Reproduction)

Last Wednesday (2/23), a message began to circulate on social media, especially on the WhatsApp application, with an alleged promotion of the company 3 Corações, which would be giving coffeemakers to the first 500 people who answered a form. The fraud is associated with International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.

Faced with the coup, the brand itself had to put on its websites the alert that it was a false promotion.

“This action has no connection with our company and is a scam. The purpose of these frauds is to collect personal data from victims using the brands to apply cyber scams, so we advise you not to access links received by WhatsApp, not to inform the numbers of your documents in sweepstakes and promotions, and always check the official channels to avoid this type of situation”, guides 3 Corações.

Alert from 3 Corações about the scam circulating on social media (Photo: 3coracoes.com.br/Reprodução)

The scam works through an image shared on the messaging app. cybercriminals promise a coffee maker for free, with no raffle, to those who access a link and answer the questionnaire. The scam uses catchphrases like “Answered, won!” to get victims’ attention and gain their trust to provide their personal data.

In addition to capturing victims’ information, such as name, email, date of birth and phone number, which are later used for other scams, criminals take advantage of users’ naivety, who end up sharing the fraud.

The tip of experts in digital security from the company Kaspersky is never to click on unknown links received by messages, social networks or applications.