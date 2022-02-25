Biden and allies announce economic sanctions and export restrictions on Russia

posted on 02/24/2022 17:27 / updated on 02/24/2022 17:57



(credit: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The United States and allied countries have already made large movements in response to the Russian attack on several cities in Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday (24/2). In an official statement, Joe Biden announced that stricter sanctions will be introduced and the allies have also shown themselves in favor of economic restrictions.

According to Biden, in addition to the sanctions that had already been imposed last Tuesday (2/22), four other Russian banks will now be sanctioned and more than half of the country’s technological imports will be suppressed. “This will impose a high cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and in the long term,” he warned.

Biden also said that removing Russia from the Swift interbank network remains “an option”, but that “it is currently not (a) position” shared by Europeans and assured that the other announced financial sanctions would have “as much or more impact” than that this measure requested by Ukraine.

Biden said these measures were methodically designed to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and minimize the impact on the United States and our allies.

In addition, the US also imposed sanctions on 24 Belarusian people and organizations “because Belarus supported and facilitated the invasion” of Ukraine by Russia. “Today’s action focuses on Belarus’ defense sector and financial institutions, two areas where … it has especially close ties to Russia,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Canadian answer

This Thursday (24/2), the prime minister of Canada also expanded sanctions against the Russian government. Justin Trudeau announced sanctions against 58 Russian individuals and entities in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which he described as “an enormous threat to security and peace around the world”.

“Today, in light of Russia’s reckless and dangerous military attack, we are imposing more severe sanctions,” Trudeau told a news conference.

Those sanctions target members of the Russian elite and their families, the Wagner group – a private military company – and Russian banks, he said, adding that Canada was also canceling export permits to Russia. In addition, the permits represent about 700 million Canadian dollars (550 million US dollars) in assets, mainly in the aerospace, information technology and mining sectors, according to officials.

Ottawa also announced that it had transferred its diplomatic personnel in Ukraine to Poland for security reasons. “President Putin’s brazen disregard for international law, democracy and human life is a huge threat to security and peace around the world,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister promised to “punish Russia” and “respond with force” to the violation of the rules that govern the world order, as well as those of the UN charter.

In a phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky moments before delivering the nationwide televised speech, Trudeau said he had promised him Canada’s firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to self-determination.

In recent years, Ottawa has sent military trainers to Ukraine, who have instructed some 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers, according to Defense Minister Anita Anand. Canada is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora, which exceeds 1.3 million people.

European Union response

The leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) also agreed on Thursday (24) on sanctions with “massive and severe” consequences against Russia, in response to its military offensive in Ukraine.

“The sanctions will cover Russia’s financial, energy and transport sectors”, highlights the Declaration, issued after a summit held in Brussels. The measures, the details of which have not yet been disclosed, will also cover export control, the issuance of visas and the inclusion of Russian officials in the sanctioned list.

*With information from Agence France-Presse