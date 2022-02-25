Biden Announces New Sanctions, Reaffirms US Won’t Fight Russia in Ukraine | National Journal

The first statement by the President of the U.S, Joe Bidenabout the Russian attack, was through a note, released 20 minutes after the first bombingss.

Joe Biden called for prayers for the Ukrainian people and called the attack unprovoked and unjustified. He said that President Vladimir Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. In the note, he promised that “the world will hold Russia accountable”. And the world eagerly awaited this response to Moscow.

Only on the afternoon of this Thursday (24), the American president went public. An hour late, Joe Biden entered the East Room of the White House, reserved for grand speeches.

“The Russian military has launched a brutal attack on the people of Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without need. Vladimir Putin planned this for months and we warned you,” he said.

The president said that Russia has placed more than 175,000 soldiers and military equipment in an attack position along its borders with Ukraine and that it has also stockpiled blood and built military hospitals.

“That says everything you need to know about his intentions at all times,” Biden said.

Biden said Putin rejected all efforts by U.S and allies to address security concerns through dialogue and avoid conflict with human suffering:

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war and his country will bear the consequences today,” Biden said.

The president announced a fourth round of sanctions, the toughest yet.. The United States will block four more Russian banks from the American financial system – including the second largest of them. Two had already been punished. They will also ban Russia’s largest state-owned companies from doing business on American soil. The government will also cut more than half of exports of high-tech material to Russia, which are critical to the military, aerospace and maritime industries. And seven more Russian oligarchs will freeze assets in the United States and be banned from doing business there.

And it won’t stop there. The president has other tricks up his sleeve, including direct sanctions against the president. Vladimir Putin. In addition to the economic pressure, the president also announced military reinforcement in Eastern European countries that are part of the Western Military Alliance, NATO.. Another 7,000 troops will be sent to Europe, bringing the number of US troops on the continent to 100,000.

US soldiers stationed in Germany will also be deployed to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

“Our troops will not engage in combat with Russia in Ukraine. But the United States will defend every bit of NATO territory with the full force of American power,” Biden said.

The president was asked if this is the beginning of a new Cold War. He replied, “It depends. The vast majority of the world is opposed to what Russia is doing, from Asia, South America, Europe. It will be cold days for Russia,” he said.

Biden also said that as long as countries are determined to impose sanctions, the war is very unlikely to last for a long time, but said: “The only thing I’m convinced of is that if we don’t stop Putin now, he will be encouraged.”

The president ended with a strong warning:

“This is a dangerous time for all of Europe and for freedom around the world. Putin has committed an attack on all the principles that underpin the global plays. But now the whole world clearly sees what Putin and his criminal allies are doing,” Biden said.