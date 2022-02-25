Biden announces new sanctions, says Putin wants to restore USSR – News

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday (24) a new package of sanctions against at least four Russian banks, in addition to the freezing of assets of these institutions in US financial groups.

Biden also said that the Russian elite, supporters of Putin, will be the target of sanctions, coordinated between Americans and allies around the world. According to the president, Russia will have limited business in different currencies – he mentioned the dollar, the pound, the euro and the yen.

as in speech on Tuesday (22), in which he announced the first sanctions, Biden stated that the Russian financial strangulation will be done in a way that does not impact the domestic market. The president highlighted the fuel in the United States and said he will free up oil reserves so as not to inflate prices at gas stations.





For Biden, Putin is the “aggressor” who chose war and must bear the consequences. In the view of the American president, the Russian president will seek to re-establish the Soviet Union, starting with the domination of Ukraine.

Biden repeated that he would not send American troops to Ukrainian soil to fight Russian soldiers, but stressed that any action against Ukrainian countries NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) will be answered promptly.

“Our Armed Forces go to Europe not to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure these eastern allies.”





In a different tone from what marked his speech in recent weeks – in it, Biden stated that diplomacy was the way – the president was firm in declaring that he has no intention of returning to talks with Putin about the crisis in Ukraine.

According to Biden, the world is seeing the real face of Putin, who would have attacked world peace. He cited, once again, the Russian’s desire to build an empire. The president concluded his speech by saying that the United States stands on the side of freedom.



