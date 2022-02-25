Biden on Russian invasion of Ukraine: “Putin chose war”

posted on 02/24/2022 16:39 / updated on 02/24/2022 17:25



(credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

On Thursday (24/2), US President Joe Biden made an official statement criticizing Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Biden also announced new sanctions and said allies were prepared to do more to help Ukraine.

“The Russian military began a brutal attack on the population in Ukraine, without provocation, without justification and without necessity. This is a premeditated attack, Vladimir Putin has been planning it for months, that’s what we’re talking about all the time. He moved over 175,000 troops and military equipment along the border with Ukraine and moved blood supplies, built hospitals in the field, which tells you everything you need to know about his intentions,” Biden said at the beginning of the statement.

In the sequence, the president also claims that Putin rejected any attempt at a resolution through diplomacy, to avoid conflicts and human suffering. Furthermore, he pointed out that the Russian president made baseless suggestions. “[Putin falou] that Ukraine was about to invade and launch a war against Russia. That Ukraine was prepared to use chemical weapons. That Ukraine committed genocide. Without any proof”.

Biden further stressed that the attacks were premeditated, claiming that at the same time the UN Security Council was meeting to prevent a possible invasion, Putin declared war and missiles began attacking Ukraine. “We’ve been transparent with the world, we’ve shared classified information about Russia’s plans and cyberattacks under false pretenses, so there’s no confusion or cover-up of information about what Putin is doing,” he said.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will pay the consequences,” he continued.

Biden then pointed out that sanctions against Russia will increase and new limitations on what can be exported to the country. “This will take a severe toll on Russia’s economy, both immediately and over time. We purposely designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and minimize the impact on the United States and our allies.”

In the words of the American president, they are not doing this alone. “In addition to the economic penalties imposed, we are taking steps to defend our allies,” he said.

Check out the speech in full: