Biden: ‘Putin Chose This War’

United States President Joe Biden (photo: Drew Angerer/AFP) After the Russian-orchestrated attacks in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday (24/2) about the war in Eastern Europe. The Democrat announced “the biggest economic sanction in history”.



see gallery . 14 Photos Emergency crews work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kiev. An aircraft with 14 people on board crashed south of Kiev on Thursday, the emergency service said. The service said it was ‘still determining how many people died’. The incident took place about 20 kilometers south of Kiev, amid reports of several locations around the city being attacked.

(photo: Handout / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS )



According to Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin is an “aggressor” who started the war.

“Putin is an aggressor and he started the war and now he and his country will suffer the consequences. He chose this war,” Biden said.

For Biden, Putin rejected diplomacy by launching a military action while the UN Security Council was meeting to try to contain the conflict in the region.

“Putin attacked the principles of world peace and now the world clearly sees what Putin and his criminal allies are up to. This was never about ensuring security. This was just cold aggression for his desire for empire,” says Biden of the president of Russia.







According to the US president, Russia will not be able to trade in dollars, euros and yen, with the aim of reducing the country’s ability to “compete economically”.

“Russia will not be able to trade in dollars, nor in euros, nor in yen. We will invalidate your ability to be part of the economy. the biggest economic sanction ever seen in history,” Biden promised.

The American president also emphasized the alliances of the G7 and NATO. “Attack on one of us [Otan]attack us all,” he promised.

UKRAINIAN CITIES ATTACKED BY RUSSIA