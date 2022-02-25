Big clubs resume League and wave to block of teams with concessions

In São Paulo, 12 big clubs from Series A and B got together to resume the Liga para o Brasileiro project. During the meeting, there were nods to the block of 10 teams from the first division of ‘Forte Futebol’, even with financial concessions and the presence of Atlético-MG, which is in both groups. At the same time, some leaders made it clear that, if there is no adhesion, they can continue with the group alone.

The meeting was attended by top hats from Flamengo, Vasco, Fluminense, Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Santos, Red Bull Bragantino, Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro, Grêmio and Internacional. Botafogo was invited and claimed that it had no way of participating, but signaled interest in the League. Its new owner, John Textor, signaled support – he had talked to Rodolfo Landim, from Flamengo, on the subject.

It was also Ronaldo’s first participation as a top hat for Cruzeiro. Despite being present, Fluminense is a very questioning club about the League’s initiatives – its president, Mário Bittencourt, was not present.

It is the first meeting of all the big teams to discuss the formation of the League since the middle of last year. In the meantime, there were fights and advances. Now, there is a veiled power struggle between part of the big teams and 10 other teams that form the “Forte Futebol”.

The meeting was organized by the company Codajas Sports Kapital, which has a contract with six teams (Flamengo and the five from São Paulo) to develop the League project. Along with the company, were representatives of BTG, which would be responsible for attracting investments. The two companies made presentations on the governance model for the League and on the possibility of structuring the attraction of investors.

During the meeting, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Corinthians made speeches that they would make concessions in relation to the division of money. This does not mean, however, an equal distribution of resources.

There is no set format, but there are ideas on the table. Among them, a difference of 3.5 or 4×1 can be established between the one who earns the most and the one who earns the least. Or it can be determined that the current values ​​are guaranteed, with the current differences, being able to distribute in a more equal way what comes from the income forward. There was no such discussion at the meeting. The intention is to leave the topic further and allow everyone to have a voice.

The debates focused more on governance in the League and on how to find a common path with the group of 10 clubs in “Forte Futebol”. Atlético-MG, which is considered from both groups, is seen as a potential mediator. But there was no practical advance in this union, so there were those who left the meeting in disbelief.

Among the big ones, there were statements that pointed out that, if the group of 10 clubs is intransigent, then they would go it alone in their financial project to format the League. There is concern that ‘rebel speech’ could undermine the project once and for all. One of the directors present pointed out that, without all the teams, it can be considered in practice the failure of the League.

It was also the debut of former striker Ronaldo as a top hat as he is the new owner of Cruzeiro. In his participation, the player stressed that all Serie B teams should be included in the discussion because the League would make more sense with everyone.

It’s one more step to try to put the League on its feet. The question is whether the two groups of clubs will be able to reach an agreement.