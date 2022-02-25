Blumenauense who lives in Ukraine talks about fear during Russian attack: “movie thing”

Born in Blumenau, Jonatan Bruno Santiago is 30 years old. Living in Eastern Europe for about nine months, he has lived in Kiev, Ukraine for just six months, where he plays for Skyup Kiev, a local futsal team.

But in these almost 10 years that he has been in the region, he never imagined nor experienced a moment of such fear like the one that started in the early hours of this Thursday, 24th, when Russian military troops invaded and started attacks in some regions of Ukraine.

“Oddly enough, in the first revolution that happened in 2014 I was here in Ukraine, but I didn’t feel that much because I was in a small town, close to Poland. So I didn’t get that feeling, it wasn’t a war, it was a revolution, it wasn’t even half of what it is now. Now it’s a movie thing, it’s been terrible”, told the blumenauense to the newspaper O Município Blumenau.

The attacks could be heard and seen by Jonathan. He says that even with the tension already increasing in the last few days, everything happened suddenly. The Blumenauense, for example, played for Skyup a few hours before the attack.

When the game was over he went to his apartment, where, like any other day, he slept. However, a few hours later, during the early hours of the morning, he woke up to the rumblings and panic of the bombings.

“Bombs started near our building, and no one was ready. We were thinking it wasn’t going to happen and out of nowhere it started, it was absurd, crazy ”, she says.

“Everyone fleeing at five in the morning, the markets were completely empty, there was no more money in the ATMs, the gas stations ran out, we are very scared. We’re trying not to lose our cool and panic, but it’s very complicated.”

“Refugee” and no possibility of escape

During the night and at times during the day, Jonatan had to flee the apartment where he lives due to the imminent risk of attacks. He and other residents of the region stayed on the street, next to an underground parking lot, which can function as a kind of bunker – where they could hide in case bombings were carried out.

When he gave an interview to the newspaper O Município Blumenau, it was already night in Kiev and Jonatan was at home, along with other Brazilians who are refugees in the same property. As it is close to the parking lot and the subway, they decided to stay together and on the alert for possible attacks that could occur during the rest of the day.

On the possibility of escape or return to Brazil, he says that there are no safe options at the moment. The air territory is closed and the borders with many people trying to flee, in addition to the tanks and military in the streets.

Jonatan and his Brazilian colleagues also tried to contact the Brazilian embassy, ​​however, it did not result in any help, as there is still no strategy to remove them from there, for example.

“They can’t do anything for us now. We have already contacted them, but they told us to follow the rules of the President of Ukraine (…) At the moment we are under arrest,” he said.

Still not knowing how to get out of Ukraine, Jonatan says he doesn’t know what to think about the future. According to him, there is no way to make plans at the moment, as they are just trying to survive.

“Try not to be pessimistic. At the moment we are living, or trying to live. We are fighting for life right now. Then we’ll think about what the exit plan will be.”

family scared

Jonatan has family in Blumenau and Russia. In the city of Santa Catarina, there are his parents and a son, who he had with his first wife, and who lives in the Vila Nova neighborhood. In the country that currently conflicts with Ukraine is a daughter, with the second ex-wife.

The blumenauense says that thanks to social networks he is able to have contact with everyone, who, like him, are living moments of tension and fear.

“My parents are desperate. My father in a state of nervousness, my mother cries all the time, a very difficult situation”.

Government tries to contact Brazilians

The government of Santa Catarina issued an official note this Thursday, 24, informing that it is seeking the repatriation of people from Santa Catarina who are in Ukraine – country that is being attacked by Russia in the last hours. According to the Secretariat for International Affairs, contact has already been made with Itamaraty, in order to understand how this could occur.

“The Executive Secretary of International Affairs (SAI), Fernando Raupp, informs that, in the same way that the State Government, through the SAI, worked to help in the repatriation of Santa Catarina citizens who were abroad in other situations, again – in what is to the State – the government will make itself available to the Itamaraty in situations in which people from Santa Catarina who, by chance, are in Ukraine, need information or want to return to Santa Catarina”, points to SAI.

Despite the contact with Itamaraty, there is no information on the number of people from Santa Catarina who live or are in Ukraine. In addition, there is still no defined or disclosed strategy for repatriation to take place.

Also in a note, the Itamaraty informed that it is trying to contact Brazilians who are in Ukraine. Communication channels were disclosed so that the approximately 500 Brazilians living in Ukraine can open communication with the Brazilian Embassy in Kiev.

Check the official note released by Itamaraty

The Brazilian Embassy in Kiev remains open and dedicated, with priority, since the escalation of tensions, to the protection of the approximately 500 Brazilian citizens in Ukraine. The Embassy has been renewing the registration of Brazilians and has provided them with guidelines through messages on its website (kiev.itamaraty.gov.br), on its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Brasil. Ukraine) and in the Telegram app group (https://t.me/s/embaixadabrasilkiev).

Brazilian citizens in Ukrainian territory, in particular those in the east of the country and other regions in conflict conditions, are requested to maintain daily contact with the Embassy. If they need assistance to leave Ukraine, they must follow the guidelines of the Embassy and, in the case of residents in the east, move to Kiev as soon as security conditions allow.

The Itamaraty also makes available, for consular emergencies of Brazilians in Ukraine and their families, the consular duty telephone number +55 61 98260-0610.

receive news straight on cell phone joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube