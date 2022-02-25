BMW iX regenerates scratches and should reign among large electric SUVs – 02/24/2022

BMW announced the pre-sale of the iX electric SUV and sold the first 30 models in 12 hours. So far so good, the citizen of high financial resources and fan of the brand would not miss the exclusive chance. But those who bought it, for example, didn’t even see the SUV up close and took something from R$ 654.9 thousand to R$ 799.9 thousand (the Sport), values ​​​​of both versions.

Besides intelligence, what stands out about the iX that has the size of an X5 and a super cool look? The range of up to 630 kilometers delivered by the two electric motors and a torque recoil of 765 Nm for the S and 630 Nm for the xDrive40, which has a range of less than 425 km. Both on WLTP. Good, give a 15% discount and see the real on the odometer. The brand also delivers, free of charge, two chargers, a piece of furniture for your travels.

Conceived from the beginning to be a fully electric vehicle, its construction has several modular elements created by BMW thinking about the next releases with this type of propulsion. The utility mixes the use of aluminum with reinforced resin and carbon fiber in its construction and bodywork.

About 60% of plastic is recycled PET. The design has the best possible aerodynamic coefficient. It’s just 0.25 drag coefficient, which contributes to better performance and energy efficiency.

But let’s drive later to feel the driving modes mix Sport, Efficient, Personal (basic), Relax and Expressive Comfort in the configuration I can choose. The running is on the 22 and the trunk holds 500 liters, but you need to take the spare tire off and go with the repair kit.

Positioned on the floor of the BMW iX to improve the center of gravity and guarantee greater protection against impacts, the battery cell of the BMW is the fifth and most modern generation of the BMW eDrive. Remembering in the comparison of the piece, imagine the number of approximately 9 thousand smartphone batteries for you to think about the size of the business.

At the brand’s preparation center and school at Senai de São Paulo, I saw up close the set of batteries, which are supplied by the South Korean company Samsung, but are assembled (connected) by the engineers of the German company.

In technical terms, its energy density has increased by around 40% compared to the high voltage battery of the BMW i3 2020. There are 76.6kWh of total capacity in the xDrive40 version and 111.5kWh in the xDrive50 version.

The technology part convinces. Take note of two very different and very cool examples: the front grille, which also receives one of the 360-degree projection cameras, when scratched by the asphalt stones, regenerates with the heat, that is, it will always be new. What’s more, the BMW iX’s intelligence system is able to analyze the GPS map where the car is traveling.

If, for example, it detects a situation in which the driver will be effectively forced to brake, the vehicle automatically increases the energy regeneration system. This way, the driver uses the brakes less, while recovering more energy for the batteries.

With the Intelligent Personal Assistant, iX is able to analyze the path being taken, cross-reference with time and destination data, to take spontaneous actions that have already been done by the driver, such as opening the driver’s window alone. to open the electronic gate of the residence.

But that is not all. And given the visual grandeur, the engines that generate 326 hp in the cheapest car and 523 hp in the top. What I tell and a lot of fun is the technological shooting. On board, with two screens: 14 inches for the entertainment and information area and the cluster of 12 plus a panoramic roof that dims at the touch of a button, sound system with 30 B&W speakers without being seen. A sound vibration from another dimension.

The connection of the central media can be done by touch, voice or gestures. You rule the iX, which becomes a luxurious lounge on wheels that has seats, sides and dashboard with leather pigmented in olive oil, very charming by the way. The fine finish of the crystals on the center console selector and on the sides of the doors to control the seats (which can be cooled). Steering wheel of the future, two spokes, light and functional.

The hood is a safe that cannot be opened by the owner of the vehicle and in it you can only fill the water reservoir to clean the windshield. Only brand assistance will have access to the compartment.