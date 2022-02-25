body of teenager who was on a dragged bus is found

posted on 02/24/2022 18:36



(credit: Photo Collage/Reproduction)

The Legal Medical Institute (IML) identified, through DNA testing, the body of 17-year-old Gabriel Vila Real da Rocha, who disappeared after the bus in which he was being dragged by the current fell into the Quitandinha River, in Petrópolis. , during the storm that hit the mountainous region of Rio, on Tuesday (15/2).

The scenes of the student’s father, Leandro Rocha, carrying out a task force to search the city’s river moved in recent days. “I would like to thank God first because we found my son. I would also like to leave a message, too, that they do not stop searching for those who are still missing. I found my son and there are many still there hoping to find theirs”, Leandro told the press this Tuesday (22).

The family identified the teenager in a video, in which he appears on top of a bus trying to save himself amid the currents. Even before the Fire Department started looking for the boy, the family started a joint effort on their own.





Gabriel Vila Real da Rocha, 17, had his body identified by DNA testing

(photo: Playback/Networks)





There are at least 209 deaths recorded as a result of heavy rain in Petrópolis so far. 48 people are still missing. According to the Civil Police, among the confirmed dead, there are 124 women and 85 men. Of the total, 40 are minors.

*Intern under the supervision of Lorena Pacheco